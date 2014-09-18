UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0648 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
BAYER
Bayer plans a supervisory board meeting on Thursday, a source close to the matter told Reuters, one day after the Wall Street Journal Deutschland said the firm plans to sell its plastics business with an estimated value of about 8 billion euros. Bayer declined to comment.
Related news
DAIMLER
Several hundred jobs may be at risk at a Mercedes plant in Duesseldorf, the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Wednesday. Daimler was not immediately available for comment.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Deutsche Boerse stopped advertising German listings to Chinese companies who seek to go public already one year ago, the German stock exchange operator said one day after a German-listed Chinese shoemaker said top managers and cash had vanished.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Classified advertising firm Scout24, in which Telekom owns a 30 percent stake, on Wednesday confirmed it was exploring the possibility of an IPO.
Separately, EU telecoms regulators plan to scrap price caps on fixed phone calls in Europe in a move likely to give a revenue boost to telecoms operators.
Related news
RWE
RWE has been unable to complete a hard coal power plant in Hamm in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, it said on Wednesday.
Related news
AXEL SPRINGER
Russian lawmakers proposed cutting foreign ownership in Russian media assets to 20 percent in an attempt to limit outside influences and protect Russia's "information sovereignty", a copy of a draft law showed on Wednesday.
Related news
IPOs
Zalando IPO-ZLDO.F, Europe's biggest dedicated online fashion retailer, set a price range for its initial public offering of 18.00 to 22.50 euros per share, it said on Wednesday, valuing the company at up to 5.6 billion euros.
Scout24, see Deutsche Telekom item above.
Related news
EVOTEC
Evotec said it took legal steps agains Israel-based privately held company Andromeda Biotech.
Company statement
HENKEL
Henkel says buys privately held Bergquist Company.
Related News
LLOYD FUNDS
Lloyd Funds reports H1 net profit.
Company statement
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - Goldman Sachs cuts to "neutral" from "buy"
LUFTHANSA - HSBC cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"
ALLIANZ - UBS starts with "buy" rating, adds to European "key calls" list
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL - Jeffries raises price target to 29.50 euros from 26 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.15 pct, S&P 500 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei ends up 1.1 percent at 16,067 after hitting its highest point since January.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Thomas Atkins)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources