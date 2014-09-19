UPDATE 3-Man shot dead at Paris airport after attacking soldier
FRANKFURT, Sept 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Daimler revenues will probably total over 120 billion euros by the end of the year, compared with 118 billion in 2013, Daimler said in a news release late on Thursday.
Separately, Mercedes-Benz, Daimler's luxury brand, has received one of the first California licenses for self-driving cars, the company said on Thursday. Earlier this week, Volkswagen AG's luxury Audi brand said it received the first such license.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Germany's Finance Ministry intends to ease a law introduced at the start of 2014 obliging banks to ring-fence speculative activities from other business lines, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported, citing an internal ministry memo.
SAP
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
SAP said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire U.S.-based expense management software maker Concur Technologies Inc in an all-stock deal valued at $7.3 billion that expands its presence in internet-based software or so-called cloud computing.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Siemens Building Technologies is recalling about 9,000 smoke detector fire alarms because they can fail to sound, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.
Separately, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports that Siemens has won a train maintenance contract worth 100-150 million euros.
VW
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
German workers at Volkswagen AG will push for above-inflation pay rises next year, even as Europe's largest carmaker seeks to cut costs and boost flagging profitability in its core division, their main labour union said on Thursday.
AIRBUS
Up 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trading
Rating agency Moody's said on Thursday that Airbus Group's planned sale of non-core assets within its defence and space division was credit positive.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
AIXTRON - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.64 pct, S&P 500 + 0.49 pct, Nasdaq +0.68 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei closed 1.58 pct higher.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Producer prices for August fell 0.1 percent month-on-month and 0.8 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office reported.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Jonathan Gould)
