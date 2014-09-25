FRANKFURT, Sept 25 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated unchanged
The probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
into Pimco's Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund is
separate from a wider scrutiny of disclosures in the ETF
industry, Bloomberg said on Wednesday, citing a person familiar
with the matter.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Volkswagen's sportscar unit Porsche AG said it had issued an
$850 million ABS bond in the U.S., backed by leasing and
financing contracts for Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini and
Bugatti cars, via its Porsche Financial Services subsidiary.
Separately, VW's truck unit MAN SE said it had won a major
order in Brazil to deliver chassis and engines for 750 buses to
the city of Salvador, as part of an order worth about 70 million
euros ($89 million).
AIRBUS
No indication available
Airbus raised its 20-year forecast for jet demand
on Wednesday, citing growth in emerging markets, with China on
the brink of becoming the world's aviation powerhouse.
DUERR, DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Duerr indicated unchanged
No indication for Deutsche Beteiligungs AG available
The automotive supplier is open to making further
acquisitions and does not rule out buying Deutsche Beteiligungs
AG's engineer Broetje eventually, its Chief Executive Ralf
Dieter told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on
Thursday.
HORNBACH HOLDING, HORNBACH-BAUMARKT
Hornbach Holding indicated 0.1 percent higher
Hornbach-Baumarkt indicated 0.2 percent higher
Q2 results from both companies due.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
GEA GROUP - Barclays raises the stock to
"overweight" from "equal weight", lifts target price to 40 euros
from 36 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq
+1 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei 1.3 pct at Thursday's close.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)