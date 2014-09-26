FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 26 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0637 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German consumer morale fell for the second consecutive month
as shoppers grew increasingly wary of the impact of
international conflicts on Europe's largest economy, a survey
showed.
Separately, August import prices were -0.1 pct m/m, -1.9 pct
y/y. Were seen -0.2 pct m/m, -2.0 pct y/y.
KUKA
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
The industrial robots maker plans to buy Swiss logistics
company Swisslog Holding for about 339 million Swiss
francs ($358 million).
ADIDAS, PUMA
Adidas indicated 1 percent higher
Puma indicated 0.5 percent higher
Rival Nike, the world's largest sportswear maker,
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it gained
market share in Europe and focused on higher-margin products
such as Flyknit soccer boots.
INFINEON
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
U.S. memory chipmaker Micron posted fiscal
fourth-quarter results and a revenue outlook that impressed Wall
Street as signs of stabilisation in the personal computer
industry supported demand for DRAM chips.
BAYER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told Handelsblatt the
drugmaker has no plans to divest its Bayer Crop Science division
in coming years, predicting the agrochemical unit will in five
years time still be part of the company.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The airline's cargo arm is looking for several cooperation
partners to cope with heightening competition from Gulf
airlines, Deutsche Verkehrs-Zeitung reported, citing the
division's new Chief Executive Peter Gerber.
HORNBACH HOLDING
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The DIY chain will change the way how it parks its money at
banks to avoid cost effects that negative interest rates are
having on lenders, Finance Chief Roland Pelka told Stuttgarter
Zeitung.
ALLIANZ
Indicated unchanged
The supervisory board of Allianz will meet on Oct. 2 to
decide who will lead the company after Chief Executive Michael
Diekmann's contract expires at the end of the year, Handelsblatt
reported, adding that Diekmann's contract could be extended.
UMS
No indication available
The medical company said shareholders signed off on plans to
sell its U.S. division.
WESTGRUND
No indication available
The company completed a capital increase worth 140 million
euros and said all 40 million new shares were placed with new
and existing investors at a price of 3.50 euros per share.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - Citigroup raises to "buy"
from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.5 pct, S&P 500 -1.6 pct, Nasdaq
-1.9 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct at Friday's close.
IPO
Eastern German commercial property company TLG Immobilien,
owned by U.S. investor Lone Star, plans an initial public
offering (IPO) before the end of the year, it said in a
statement on Friday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(1 US dollar = 0.9467 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Georgina Prodhan and Maria
Sheahan)