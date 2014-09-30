FRANKFURT, Sept 30 The DAX top-30 index is expected to open flat on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

DoubleLine Capital, an investment firm that has been a major rival of Pimco, saw between $400 million and $500 million of net inflows on Friday in the wake of Bill Gross' departure from Pimco, DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said on Monday.

Morningstar downgraded its analyst rating on the Pimco Total Return Fund to "bronze" from "gold", citing uncertainty about outflows and the reshuffling of management responsibilities after the exit of co-founder Bill Gross.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated unchanged

New York's financial regulator wants some Commerzbank employees to be fired as part of a settlement over allegations the German lender improperly processed transactions with Iran and other countries facing U.S. sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Supervisory board chairman Paul Achleitner has pushed through a move to slash compensation for the year 2011 for current and former management board members, daily newspaper Handelsblatt said in an emailed summary of an article, quoting unnamed sources.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

The airline has been forced to cancel about 50 long-haul flights to and from Frankfurt after its pilots called a strike for Tuesday in a dispute over their early retirement scheme.

CEO Carsten Spohr said in a video statement that the airline would endure the strikes to be able to invest into services, aircraft and staff in the future.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The United Auto Workers union, IG Metall and the Volkswagen global works council have signed a letter of intent to jointly organize the Volkswagen AG assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a top UAW official said on Monday.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Swedish activist investor Cevian has increased its stake in Bilfinger to 25.6 percent, Bilfinger said on Monday.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Indicated 2.6 percent higher

The hospitals operator said on Monday that it reached a settlement of law suits against a shareholder vote at its recent annual general meeting to use the proceeds from a sale of hospitals to buy back shares.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Germany's federal aviation office plans to withdraw several code sharing rights from Etihad, daily Handelsblatt said on Monday, citing sources close to the negotiations. The paper said that Etihad got a notification in August.

ZALANDO

The online fashion retailer said on Monday its shares would be priced at 21.50 euros ($27.28) apiece for its initial public offering (IPO).

TELE COLUMBUS

The cable operator is advancing with its preparations to list its shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange and may publish an intention to float as soon as this week, two people familiar with the matter said.

EVOTEC

Indicated 3.2 percent higher

Evotec says receives milestone as part of its multi-target alliance with Bayer Healthcare.

MEDIGENE

No indication available

Says Veregen marketing authorization process initiated for eight additional European countries.

2G ENERGY AG

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

Reports results.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - Societe Generale starts with "hold"

MTU AERO ENGINES AG - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold", raises price target to 74.80 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.25 pct, S&P 500 down 0.25 pct, Nasdaq down 0.14 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei down 0.8 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

August retail sales rose 2.5 percent month on month and were up 0.1 percnet year on year.

September unemployment rate due at 0755 GMT, seen unchanged at 6.7 percent.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Thomas Atkins)