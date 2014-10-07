UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Oct 7The DAX top-30 index is expected to open 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Industrial output in August fell 4 percent, versus forecasts of a 1.5 percent month on month drop.
AIR BERLIN
Down 1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Air Berlin said September traffic rose 2.0 percent in terms of passenger kilometres.
Related news
LUFTHANSA
Indicated down 0.4 percent
German pilots union VC on Monday called a strike again at Deutsche Lufthansa in a dispute over retirement benefits, targeting the airline's Cargo unit on Oct. 8-9.
Related news
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated down 0.4 percent
Deutsche Wohnen expects to raise its dividend for 2014 to 50 eurocents from 34 cents, its finance chief told the Boersen-Zeitung. DZ Bank raised its target price to 18 euros from 17.50 euros and kept its "buy" rating.
Related news
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SUEDZUCKER : DZ Bank raises to "hold" from "sell"; cuts target price to 12.00 euros from 14.10 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei closed down 0.7 pct.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Arno Schuetze and Georgina Prodhan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources