FRANKFURT Oct 7The DAX top-30 index is expected to open 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Industrial output in August fell 4 percent, versus forecasts of a 1.5 percent month on month drop.

AIR BERLIN

Down 1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Air Berlin said September traffic rose 2.0 percent in terms of passenger kilometres.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated down 0.4 percent

German pilots union VC on Monday called a strike again at Deutsche Lufthansa in a dispute over retirement benefits, targeting the airline's Cargo unit on Oct. 8-9.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated down 0.4 percent

Deutsche Wohnen expects to raise its dividend for 2014 to 50 eurocents from 34 cents, its finance chief told the Boersen-Zeitung. DZ Bank raised its target price to 18 euros from 17.50 euros and kept its "buy" rating.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SUEDZUCKER : DZ Bank raises to "hold" from "sell"; cuts target price to 12.00 euros from 14.10 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei closed down 0.7 pct.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Arno Schuetze and Georgina Prodhan)