FRANKFURT Oct 8 The DAX top-30 index is expected to open 0.6 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Deutsche Bank is preparing to sell a $2 billion portfolio of U.S. commercial real estate loans as the North American property markets heat up, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Outflows from Pimco may be far from over as many investors have yet to decide whether to stick with the Newport Beach, California-based asset manager.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Heidelbergcement is considering a joint bid with Brazilian firm Votorantim Cimentos SA for a portfolio of assets that Lafarge and Holcim must sell to get the go-ahead for their planned merger from competition watchdogs, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

GERRESHEIMER <GXIG.DE >

Indicated 4.9 percent lower

The German pill bottle and syringe maker trimmed its full-year outlook on Wednesday, saying third-quarter sales growth of 2 percent was lower than it had expected.

BERTELSMANN

Bertelsmann plans to increase its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House as early as next year, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

BANKS

President of the Association of German Banks Juergen Fitschen told German magazine SUPERillu he was confident about the outcome of the ECB stress tests for German banks.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

KLOECKNER & CO - JP Morgan lowers to "Neutral" from "Overweight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.6 pct, S&P 500 -1.5 pct, Nasdaq -1.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -1.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Harro ten Wolde)