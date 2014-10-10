FRANKFURT Oct 10 The DAX top-30 index is expected to open 0.8 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund whose long-time manager Bill Gross stunningly departed on Sept. 26, ended September with a slight reduction in U.S. government-related holdings and an increase in emerging markets investments.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Deutsche Bank's Swiss unit is working with U.S. officials as part of a crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes through hidden offshore accounts, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom and China Mobile will sign a deal on Friday to create a platform for so-called connected cars in China, a Deutsche Telekom spokesman said on Thursday.

E.ON, RWE

E.ON indicated 1.3 percent lower

RWE indicated 1.1 percent lower

Britain, Germany and the Netherlands have asked prospective buyers for their jointly-owned nuclear fuel enrichment firm Urenco to submit indicative bids by year-end, sources familiar with the process said.

AUTOS

BMW indicated 1.2 percent lower

Daimler indicated 1.2 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent lower

Capacity utilisation in Germany's automotive sector is still high and U.S. and Chinese demand for premium cars is healthy, autos association VDA's President Matthias Wissmann told Stuttgarter Zeitung in an interview. But he said automakers were concerned about crises in Ukraine and the Middle East.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

September traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.

LEG IMMOBILIEN, DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

LEG Immobilien down 0.4 percent in Frankfurt

Deutsche Annington down 2.1 percent in Frankfurt

German real estate company LEG Immobilien said on Thursday it had raised 205 million euros ($260 million) with the placement of 4.1 million new shares after buying 9,600 residential units from Deutsche Annington.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND, PUMA

BVB down 0.3 percent in Frankfurt

Puma indicated 1.8 percent lower

Borussia Dortmund will ask shareholders to elect Puma Chief Executive Bjoern Gulden to its supervisory board at its annual general meeting on Nov. 24, according to the AGM invitation published on BVB's website on Friday. A source had flagged the move to Reuters on Thursday.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Germany's aviation authority has denied approval of code-shares between Air Berlin and Etihad on 34 routes this winter, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing company and regulator sources.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - BofA Merrill raises the stock to "buy" from "neutral", lifts its price target to 64 euros from 55.50 euros.

GERRESHEIMER - HSBC cuts the stock to "neutral" from "overweight", lowers its price target to 49 euros from 60 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2 pct, S&P 500 -2.1 pct, Nasdaq -2 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1.2 pct at Friday's close.

GLOBAL ECONOMY

Germany will keep warning about the dangers of short-term fiscal stimulus at talks on the global economy in Washington although risks to growth are on the downside, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

