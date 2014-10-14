FRANKFURT Oct 14 The DAX top-30 index is expected to open 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

French low-cost telecoms operator Iliad SA abandoned its attempt to buy T-Mobile US Inc on Monday because of resistance from majority owner Deutsche Telekom, becoming the third bidder to walk away from the carrier in three years.

LEONI

Indicated 6.7 percent lower

The automotive cable and wiring systems supplier cut its full-year earnings outlook late on Monday, citing cost overruns related to a new production line in Mexico.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The real estate group said it sold a building in Hamburg for 41.7 million euros ($53.1 million).

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HENKEL - BofA Merrill cuts to "underperform" from "buy"

FUCHS PETROLUB - Berenberg cuts to to "hold" from "buy"

IPOs

German cable operator Tele Columbus said on Monday it was still monitoring equity markets to gauge investors' appetite for a planned initial public (IPO) offering but pointed to rising uncertainty.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.4 pct, S&P 500 -1.7 pct, Nasdaq -1.5 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -2.4 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Think tank ZEW's monthly survey of economic sentiment, due at 0900 GMT, seen at 1.00, down from 6.9 the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

