FRANKFURT Oct 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 4.8 percent higher

An investor group that includes Jynwel Capital and funds affiliated with the Abu Dhabi government is launching a bid to buy Reebok from Adidas AG for about $2.2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

BMW

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

BMW expects sales to rise further next year as new models boost demand, the German carmaker's finance chief told a newspaper on Saturday, without giving a detailed forecast.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1 percent higher

Deutsche Bank aims to settle legal cases as quickly as possible, the bank's co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen told German newspaper Tagesspiegel.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The German healthcare group as well as buyout groups PAI and Permira are exploring an acquisition of the medical nutrition business of Danone after efforts of U.S. drugmaker Hospira to buy the unit failed, people familiar with the matter said.

Danone said on Sunday it was not conducting a strategic review of assets and had not decided on any priority in terms of possible external growth possibilities.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

German pilots union VC called a strike at Lufthansa on Oct. 21 targeting the airline's long-haul flights, in addition to strikes for the carrier's short and mid-length routes announced for Monday and Tuesday.

Lufthansa is cancelling around 1,450 flights, or two-thirds of planned services, due to a planned strike by pilots lasting from Monday 1100 GMT until 2159 GMT on Tuesday.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The world's largest reinsurer expects it will be tough to maintain current profit levels in 2015 due to lower prices as a result of increasing competition, its finance chief told Handelsblatt.

SAP

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

The company lowered its 2014 forecast for non-IFRS operating profit to 5.6-5.8 billion euros ($7.1-7.4 billion), from 5.8-6.0 billion previously. Poll:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The German engineering group still plans to bid on a series of upcoming passenger rail projects in Mexico worth billions of dollars in spite of skipping a lucrative high-speed passenger train tender this week, the company's Mexico rail chief said on Friday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1 percent higher

VW's Czech division Skoda is lowering production costs by reducing complexity and reining in procurement outlays, the unit's chief told AutomobilWoche.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The bank's chief executive told Euro am Sonntag that he was eyeing acquisitions to strengthen its real estate business and IT services.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

No indication available

The German real estate company plans to buy more rental houses, its chief executive told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, adding that it was unclear whether this could already happen this year.

METRO

Indicated 4.1 percent higher

The retailer said it was optimistic for the crucial Christmas trading period as it saw an improvement in sales at its struggling consumer electronics unit in the July to September quarter. Poll:

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 3.6 percent higher

The biotech firm said it received a milestone payment from Novartis in connection with initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial of antibody in field of diabetic eye diseases.

DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

DF Deutsche Forfait hopes to return to profitability by mid-2015, recovering from losses incurred due to a U.S. regulator's investigation of the German trade finance specialist in connection with trade sanctions, its finance chief said.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +3.9 pct at 0508 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September producer prices were unchanged month-on-month and down 1 percent from a year earlier.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (1 US dollar = 0.7840 euro)

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz)