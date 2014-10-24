FRANKFURT/BERLIN Oct 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.1 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent lower

Germany's financial watchdog expects there to be some "bumps" ahead of Sunday's publication of results of the European Central Bank's stress tests on the euro zone's 130 biggest lenders, Bafin President Elke Koenig told a German newspaper.

BASF

Indicated 2.5 percent lower

The world's largest chemicals company cut its 2015 forecast for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 10-12 billion euros, down from the 14 billion euros it had previously projected.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The hospital operator said on Thursday its share buyback programme had so far been accepted by shareholders holding about 6.35 percent of its basic capital.

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company said on Thursday it sold office property in Hamburg for 15.5 million euros.

PUMA

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The sportswear brand enjoyed its best quarter in several years with comparable sales growth of 6.2 percent, owner Kering said on Thursday.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

First day of trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The property company said late on Thursday it set the offer price for its initial public offering at 10.75 euros apiece, the low end of a previously set price range, giving the company a market capitalisation of 659 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Berenberg raises the stock to "buy" from "hold", lifts its price target to 70 euros from 56 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq +1.6 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +1 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer morale picked up heading into November after slight declines in the previous two months, suggesting consumers feel confident about their own incomes and are willing to spend even though Germany's economy is slowing.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

