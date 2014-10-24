UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Oct 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.1 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent lower
Germany's financial watchdog expects there to be some "bumps" ahead of Sunday's publication of results of the European Central Bank's stress tests on the euro zone's 130 biggest lenders, Bafin President Elke Koenig told a German newspaper.
BASF
Indicated 2.5 percent lower
The world's largest chemicals company cut its 2015 forecast for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 10-12 billion euros, down from the 14 billion euros it had previously projected.
RHOEN KLINIKUM
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The hospital operator said on Thursday its share buyback programme had so far been accepted by shareholders holding about 6.35 percent of its basic capital.
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The company said on Thursday it sold office property in Hamburg for 15.5 million euros.
PUMA
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The sportswear brand enjoyed its best quarter in several years with comparable sales growth of 6.2 percent, owner Kering said on Thursday.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
First day of trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The property company said late on Thursday it set the offer price for its initial public offering at 10.75 euros apiece, the low end of a previously set price range, giving the company a market capitalisation of 659 million euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Berenberg raises the stock to "buy" from "hold", lifts its price target to 70 euros from 56 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq +1.6 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German consumer morale picked up heading into November after slight declines in the previous two months, suggesting consumers feel confident about their own incomes and are willing to spend even though Germany's economy is slowing.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
($1 = 0.7924 euro) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)
