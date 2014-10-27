UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Oct 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Europe's biggest insurer may raise spending on energy-infrastructure projects as part of public-private partnerships if the conditions are right, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing chief economist Michael Heise.
BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated 1.7 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 2.6 percent higher
Aareal Bank indicated 0.7 percent higher
Roughly one in five of the euro zone's top lenders failed landmark health checks at the end of last year but most have since repaired their finances, the European Central Bank said on Sunday.
COMMERZBANK
The value of the lender's assets was 1.52 billion euros($1.93 billion) less at end-2013 than the value stated by the bank itself, results of the ECB's review showed on Sunday.
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
German automotive supplier Continental AG would like to make an acquisition in Asia and could spend a sum comparable to this year's 1.4-billion-euro purchase of Veyance, its finance chief told Boersen-Zeitung.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank on Friday said it expected to publish litigation costs of 894 million euros for the third quarter, adding that the costs were for a number of items and were mostly not tax-deductible.
Separately, a senior lawyer of Germany's biggest lender has been found dead in New York in what appears to have been a suicide, Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing New York City officials and other sources.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Q3 results due after market close. EBIT seen more than doubling. Poll:
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The parcel and logistics division DHL may face growing competition from German Parcel Service (DPD) which has contracted Amazon, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing DPD chief Boris Winkelmann.
E.ON
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The utility said on Saturday it could win compensatory damages if Swedish peer Vattenfall succeeds with a U.S.-based lawsuit against the German government.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Strong profit growth at U.S.-based Sigma-Aldrich through 2018 may drive up profitability at the drugs and chemicals maker, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing estimates drawn up by the U.S. firm in June.
SAP
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The software maker is "confident" about its performance in the fourth-quarter and predicted positive returns over time from cloud-based business, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing finance chief Luka Mucic.
SIEMENS, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Siemens indicated 1.3 percent higher
Deutsche Telekom indicated 1.2 percent higher
The two companies agreed to pool research over the next three years to enhance digital communication across German and European industries, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing managers of both firms.
THYSSENKRUPP, RHEINMETALL
ThyssenKrupp indicated 2.0 percent higher
Rheinmetall indicated 1.3 percent higher
Rheinmetall is close to buying ThyssenKrupp's marine systems business, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter.
HUGO BOSS
No indication available
The fashion house expects to meet a sales target of 3 billion euros for 2015 despite weakening economic growth, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs.
KLOECKNER & CO
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Demand for steel in Europe could grow less than an expected 2 percent next year as economies are weakening while U.S. demand may expand as much as 5 percent, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.76 pct, S&P 500 +0.71 pct, Nasdaq +0.69 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.63 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Ifo business climate index for October due at 0900 GMT, with the main index seen slipping to 104.3 from 104.7 in September.
