BERLIN/FRANKFURT Nov 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

The sportswear firm, struggling to keep pace with larger U.S. rival Nike, said it expected sales growth to slow in 2015 as it reported third-quarter results in line with forecasts.

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

Germany's Beiersdorf, maker of Nivea skin cream, posted a drop in its third-quarter core earnings of more than a quarter, missing analysts' expectations as currency effects in emerging markets continued to wipe out revenue growth.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

The lender's third-quarter net profit tripled to 225 million euros as earnings in its retail and corporate banking units rose and costs for bad loans fell, in a sign that the bank's turnaround plan was gaining traction.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The telecommunications company's reported a 1.8 percent drop in quarterly core profit as heavy investments to turn around the U.S. business and to defend its position in its German home market weighed.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 2 percent higher

The cement maker posted a better than expected 10 percent rise in core profit as it pushed through price increases in North America, Britain and Indonesia.

LANXESS

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The synthetic-rubber maker said it would cut about 1,000 jobs by end-2016, or 6 percent of its global workforce, to counter overcapacity in the industry.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The reinsurer said it expected to achieve net profit of slightly more than 3 billion euros this year after just missing expectations for the third quarter with rise in net profit to 735 million euros.

SAP

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The business software maker will cut ties with U.S. lobby group Alec, Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday, citing a spokeswoman.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The engineering group missed expectations for fourth-quarter core profit, hurt by charges for faulty wind turbines that pushed its wind power division to a loss.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

No indication available

The real estate company said on Wednesday it would issue up to 19.6 million new shares as part of a capital increase to fund apartment purchases, acquisitions and debt repayment. The share sale may raise about 450 million euros, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

DUERR

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The automotive supplier said it expects its order intake to be at the upper end of the range after reporting third quarter results.

FIELMANN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The spectacles retailer reported a bigger than expected 17 percent gain in quarterly pretax profit and said it still expected a positive development of its business over the full year.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The airport operator said it was on track to meet 2014 targets as it reported third-quarter profit slightly below expectations, although it said any more major strikes by Lufthansa pilots could hit expected passenger numbers at Frankfurt.

KLOECKNER & Co

Indicated 3.1 percent higher

The steel distributor now sees its 2014 operating profit reaching only the lower end of its forecast range due to a weakening European economy and lower steel prices in the United States.

OSRAM

No indication available

The lighting maker posted fourth-quarter net income sharply below expectations and appointed a new chief executive to take the reins from January.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The media group reported a 7.9 percent increase in third-quarter core earnings, on higher TV advertising sales and ongoing growth of its digital business.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The defence firm published full Q3 results. The company cut its 2014 earnings forecast for a second time this week as its strong automotive business fails to offset cost overruns and lower margins at its defence division.

SGL CARBON

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The carbon specialist affirmed its 2014 forecasts and raised its savings target to more than 200 million euros by the end of 2015 after reporting third-quarter financial results.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The real estate company confirmed forecasts for FFO of 0.69 euros a share in 2014 and 0.71-0.73 for 2015.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Germany's largest solar company posted its eighth consecutive quarterly operating loss, as falling prices for solar equipment and tough competition from Asia continued to burden the group.

XING

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

The company said it expected 2014 EBITDA of 28-29 million euros after reporting third-quarter financial results.

HANSA GROUP

No indication available

The supplier of chemicals for detergents and body care products said an asset purchase agreement signed last weekend will become definitive once creditors approve the sale on Nov. 13.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

THYSSENKRUPP - Nomura raises the stock to "buy" from "reduce", raises its price target to 23 euros from 17 euros.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - Morgan Stanley resumes coverage with an "equal-weight" rating, target price of 4.30 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.58 pct, S&P 500 +0.57 pct, Nasdaq -0.06 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September industrial orders +0.8 pct m/m. Were seen +2.3 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

