UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Nov 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 3.2 percent higher
Allianz raised its dividend payout ratio to 50 percent from 40 percent and promised to keep the cash flowing after unveiling quarterly net profit that jumped 11 percent to 1.6 billion euros, beating the 1.54 billion euros average in the Reuters poll. Story: Poll:
PUMA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The spotswear firm raised its 2014 sales forecast, saying it now saw a low single-digit increase in currency adjusted net sales, after reporting third-quarter results that were broadly in line with consensus.
FRESENIUS
Indicated unchanged
The diversified healthcare group said on Thursday said Fresenius Kabi and its Russian partners Sistema JSFC and Zenitco Finance Management LLC have agreed to terminate their joint venture agreement due to changing political circumstances in the region.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Mexico has revoked a contract for a multi-billion dollar high-speed passenger rail link from a Chinese-led consortium after its uncontested bid stirred complaints. Siemens and Bombardier had earlier expressed interest in the contract.
FREENET
Indicated 3 percent higher
The German telecom provider's third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 4 percent to 96.3 million euros, beating expectations of 93.2 million euros from a Reuters poll:
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated unchanged
Rhoen-Klinikum reported on Friday its quarterly operating profit dropped by almost half after the German hospitals chain sold most of its facilities to Fresenius SE.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The biotech company posted a nine-month loss from continuing operations of 2 million euros. The group recently raised its 2014 earnings forecast, citing a milestone payment from Janssen Biotech as well as a partial shift of development costs to 2015.
HELLA
No indication available
Hella, a German manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics, priced its initial public offering at 26.50 euros per share, raising 133 million euros for the selling family shareholders, the company said on Thursday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MUNICH RE - S&P Capital IQ raises the stock to "buy" from "hold"
DEUTSCHE POST DHL - Goldman Sachs resumes coverage with "neutral" and a price target of 25 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German industrial output rose 1.4 percent in September from the previous month, after posting an upwardly revised 3.1 percent drop in August, Economy Ministry data showed on Friday.
Germany exports surged 5.5 percent in September, rebounding from a steep fall in August, and imports pushed up 5.4 percent, helping ease concerns about the extent of a slowdown in Europe's largest economy.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Thomas Atkins and Maria Sheahan)
