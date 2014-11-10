FRANKFURT Nov 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0724 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Pimco has created a 225 million-euro ($279.75 mln) award program to retain top talent after the surprise departure of co-founder and Chief Investment Officer Bill Gross, Allianz SE said on Friday. [ID: nL1N0SX2D3]

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Co-head of corporate banking and securities, and head of corporate finance, Robert Rankin is set to join Australia-based investment holding company Consolidated Press Holdings Ltd as chief executive in January 2015.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Siemens has agreed to keep its healthcare unit as a "part of its long-term, strategic core portfolio" and must strive for majority ownership even if the unit is listed on the stock market, according to trade union IG Metall.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Volkswagen's Italian supercar maker Lamborghini has more than 3,000 orders for its Huracan model, more than for any other model until now, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Handelsblatt. He said revenues this year would rise more than 20 percent, as would the number of cars delivered.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Bilfinger will jettison board member Joachim Enenkel shortly after Eckhard Cordes joins the supervisory board in the coming weeks, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday. Bilfinger was not available to comment.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The cable operator reported a 4.9 percent gain in second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 244 million euros.

Separately, the Financial Times reported that Elliott has claimed that Vodafone may have to pay out 8 billion euros in compensation for undervaluing its stake in Kabel Deutschland.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said late on Friday that it was decreasing the pay-TV company's free float to 12.55 percent from 33.12 percent, effective Nov. 12, due to the takeover by BSkyB.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Q4 results due. The ATM maker's earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) are seen up 57 percent at 62.7 million euros. Poll:

QSC

Indicated 3.1 percent higher

The internet service company reported third-quarter EBITDA fell by more than half to 8.8 million euros and affirmed its 2014 forecasts, which it had cut for a second time in just over two months in October.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The telecoms operator reported a 15-percent drop in quarterly core earnings as it increased spending on marketing to lure subscribers in a highly competitive German mobile phone market.

BIOTEST

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

The company said preliminary data of its Phase III study of Civacir showed prevention of re-infection with hepatitis C after a liver transplant.

CAT OIL

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

Joma Industrial Source Corp, the British Virgin Islands-based takeover vehicle of oil industry veteran Maurice Dijols, will offer 15.23 euros per share for CAT Oil, it said on Friday.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The online pet supply firm aims to lift its pretax margin to 5 percent by 2020 across the group. Only the German division has reached that level of profitability now while the margin is 0.9 percent elsewhere, newspaper Boersen-Zeitung said on Saturday.

AIR BERLIN

No indication available

Future CEO Stefan Pichler, who takes office on Feb. 1, will review strategy and preserve as many jobs as possible and will aim for a corporate culture that sees "clear responsibility for results at every level", magazine Spiegel reported on Sunday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ZALANDO - Goldman Sachs starts the stock with a "buy" recommendation and a 24.20 euro price target. Jefferies starts it with "buy" and a 21.50 euro target, Morgan Stanley with "overweight" and a 21.30 euro target. Stifel starts Zalando with "hold".

IPO

Ferratum Oyj which specialises in consumer lending via mobile phones, is planning to float its shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange via a public share offer, the company said on Friday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct at Monday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8070 euro) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Thomas Atkins and Maria Sheahan)