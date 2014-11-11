BERLIN/FRANKFURT Nov 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

HENKEL

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The consumer goods company posted better than expected third-quarter earnings and raised its full year forecast slightly thanks to emerging market demand for its washing powders, beauty products and industrial adhesives.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

October traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The lender raised its operating profit forecast for this year, now expecting it to come in at between 420 and 430 million euros, given strong demand for commercial property and low interest rates.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The ACS unit reported a 12 percent rise in underlying third-quarter net profit, beating market expectations, as it returned to positive cash flow.

KION

Down 5.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Superlift Holding, the Luxembourg-based holding company held jointly by Goldman Sachs Capital Partners and private equity fund KKR, is to sell 8 million shares in the forklift truck maker in an accelerated bookbuild, Goldman Sachs said late on Monday.

LEONI

Indicated unchanged

The automotive cable and wiring systems supplier, which warned on 2014 earnings last month, reported an 11 percent drop in third-quarter net profit due to one-off costs at its wiring business.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Q1 financial report due. The company already published preliminary quarterly results on Nov. 3.

CANCOM

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Full Q3 results due. The company already published key figures last month, saying its quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) almost doubled to 15.5 million euros.

DIC ASSET

Up 1.8 percent in early Frankfurt trades

The company confirmed its forecast for 2014 FFO as it reported third-quarter results.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 2 percent higher

The real estate company reported a 41 percent gain in nine-month operating profit to 26.3 million euros and said it still expected a 2014 figure of at least 50 million euros.

WACKER NEUSON

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Full Q3 results published.

ENBW

No indication available

Germany's third-biggest utility said its nine-month core earnings fell 10.5 percent, burdened by flat energy demand, low wholesale prices and excess renewable capacity that continues to replace coal and gas-fired plants.

PORSCHE SE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Interim results due.

HELLA

Shares in the manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics are due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The stock was priced at 26.50 euros per share.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BILFINGER - DZ Bank raises the stock to "buy" from "hold", cuts its target price to 50 euros from 54 euros.

GEA GROUP - Jefferies starts with "buy" rating, price target 42 euros

OSRAM LICHT - Jefferies starts with "buy" rating, price target 35 euros

ROCKET INTERNET - Berenberg starts with "buy" rating, price target of 53 euros. Citigroup starts with "neutral", price target of 50 euros.

