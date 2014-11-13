FRANKFURT Nov 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1 percent higher

Commerzbank sees no need to increase its 80 percent stake in direct bank unit Comdirect, Commerzbank board member Martin Zielke told Boerse Online. There was also no pressure to make acquisitions, he said.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Deutsche Bank has agreed to sell a $2 billion portfolio of U.S. commercial real estate loans to U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management LP, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Separately, Q3 results due from unit Deutsche Postbank .

Related news

K+S

Indicated 4.8 percent higher

The potash and salt miner raised its expectations for full-year earnings after its quarterly operating result rose 16 percent, helped by a recovery in prices for potash products.

Related news

MERCK

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The world's largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens said quarterly underlying core earnings edged up 3.1 percent, helped by the recent takeover of high-tech chemicals maker AZ Electronic Materials.

Related news

RWE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The utility said its operating profit plunged 31 percent in the first nine months of the year, burdened by disposals as well as tumbling power prices that has hit peers across Europe.

Related news

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Q3 results due. The real estate group's EBIT is seen down 5 percent at 41.2 million euros. Poll:

Related news

RTL GROUP

No indication available

The European broadcaster reported stable third-quarter results as growth in its German and Dutch operations offset headwinds in France and at its TV production company.

Related news

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The steelmaker cut its 2014 sales guidance because of declines in rolled steel selling prices and shipment volumes, it said on Thursday.

Related news

STADA

Indicated 2 percent higher

The generic drugmaker said adjusted core earnings rose 12 percent in the first nine months of the year as gains from the takeover of British consumer care company Thornton & Ross were offset by lower sales in Russia and Germany.

Related news

SYMRISE

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The flavours and fragrance maker posted double-digit growth in nine-month core earnings, helped by strong business in emerging markets, particularly Latin America.

Related news

TALANX

Down 1.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The insurer missed market expectations for third-quarter net profit and said on Thursday it expected its earning to stagnate in 2015.

Related news

MANZ

Indicated 6.8 percent higher

The engineering group reported a decline in third-quarter operating profit to 1.5 million euros and said it still expected to report a full-year operating profit.

Related news

NORDEX

Indicated 3.9 percent higher

The company lifted its sales forecast for the second time this year, boosted by strong demand for its wind turbines in the United States and Europe.

Related news

CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE

Indicated 2 percent lower

The company said it expected its full-year sales to reach only the lower end of its forecast range of 525 to 550 million euros after reporting a decline in third-quarter revenues to 147.1 million.

Related news

CEWE

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The photo finishing company reported an unchanged nine-month operating loss and affirmed its 2014 forecast for a net profit of 19 to 23 million euros.

Related news

DELTICOM

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The tyre retailer published full quarter results, having already reported preliminary figures on Nov. 4.

Related news

HHLA

Indicated 3.1 percent higher

The port logistics company said its net profit increased 5.2 percent to 46.9 million euros in the first nine months of 2014.

Related news

MLP

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The financial adviser said its third-quarter EBIT fell by about a third to 4.9 million euros and said it would "need to see very high momentum during the final few weeks of the year" to reach its full-year EBIT target of at least 50 million euros.

Related news

TIPP24

Indicated 5.6 percent lower

The company affirmed its 2014 core earnings forecast after reporting adjusted nine-month EBIT of 8.9 million euros.

Related news

AIR BERLIN

No indication available

Air Berlin said it had made a satisfactory start to the fourth quarter and that plans to harmonise its short and medium-haul fleet to all Airbus planes to help reduce costs would be complete by the end of 2016.

Related news

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

GERRESHEIMER - Credit Suisse cuts the stock to "underperform" from "neutral", lowers its price target to 42 euros from 44 euros.

BANKS

Troubled German public-sector lender HSH Nordbank will axe 500 of its 2,600 employees as it seeks to cut 170 million euros in costs by 2017, its chief executive told German business daily Handelsblatt.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones flat , S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries was confirmed as falling 0.3 percent in October on the month and rising 0.7 percent on the year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8035 euro) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)