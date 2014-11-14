FRANKFURT Nov 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

German financial markets regulator Bafin has no plans to change its insurance rules on additional interest rate reserves, it said on Thursday.

CARS

BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher

VW indicated 0.1 percent higher

Two U.S.-based groups representing some of the world's biggest automakers have agreed on privacy standards for securing vast quantities of data generated by the dozens of tiny computers and tracking systems used in modern vehicles.

RWE

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The utility is mulling to cut its dividend by a fifth to 80 euro cents ($1) a share in the medium term, German daily Rheinische Post reported, citing supervisory board sources.

SAP

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Oracle Corp and SAP have settled long-running copyright litigation for $356.7 million over improper downloads of Oracle files, ending a fierce legal battle between the two enterprise software rivals.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

German property lender Aareal has sold 300 million euros in so-called coco-bonds with investors after repaying a final tranche of state aid worth the same amount, ending an era of state support that followed the financial crisis.

AIRBUS

Indicated no indication available

Airbus Group reported a 12 percent rise in nine-month underlying operating profit on Friday led by its planemaking and helicopter divisions, and reaffirmed its profit forecasts for the year.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 0.8 pct higher

The retail property group said its Q3 adjusted profit rose 14 percent and reiterated its 2014 and dividend outlook.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

The real estate company confirmed its 2014 forecast for an FFO I of 158 to 161 million euros on Friday.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

John Malone's Liberty Global is in talks to buy a 50 percent stake in ProSiebenSat.1's streaming service Maxdome, German daily Handelsblatt cited industry sources as saying.

TALANX

Indicated 0.6 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

The insurer booked a gain of 214 million euros on the sale of its remaining 5 percent stake in Swiss Life, it said on Thursday.

DRILLISCH

Indicated 3.4 percent higher

The mobile phone company said it expects to post a 2014 EBITDA at the high end of its 82-85 million euros target range and further increase to 95-100 million euros in 2015.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.2 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

Telefonica Deutschland said on Friday it had signed a letter of intent to sell its yourfone brand to Drillisch. The group became owner of the yourfone brand and its 235,000 active subscribers after buying E-Plus from KPN earlier this year.

BAUER

Indicated 1 percent higher

The construction and machinery group's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) posted an estimates beating EBIT of 38.3 million euros for the first nine months of the year.

GESCO

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

The group said sales in the first half year rose 1.1 percent to 220.1 million euros.

SURTECO SE

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The maker of decorative papers and foils said 9-month net profit rose 56 percent but it cut its full-year sales outlook to between 615 million euros and 625 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

TALANX - JP Morgan cuts to "Neutral" from "Overweight", raises price target to 27.40 from 30.70 euros

SYMRISE - Goldman removes from Pan-Europe conviction buy llist and raises price target to 55 from 53 euros, rating "buy"

SALZGITTER - Credit Suisse raises to "Outperform" from "Neutral"

AXEL SPRINGER - Nomura starts with "Neutral" and price target of 48.5 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.23 pct, S&P 500 +0.05 pct, Nasdaq +0.11 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.56 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Q3 GDP grew +0.1 pct q/q, +1.2 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8028 euro) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Kirsti Knolle)