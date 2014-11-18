BERLIN Nov 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS,,

BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.3 percent higher

VW indicated 0.3 percent higher

European new car sales rose 6.2 percent in October from year-ago levels as volume and premium leaders including Volkswagen and BMW recorded stronger demand in key markets, the Association of European Carmakers (ACEA) said .

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Germany's top lender said on Monday it aims to sell further so-called Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds as part of a plan to fortify its capital reserves as regulatory pressures mount on global banks.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Lufthansa signed a seven-year IT infrastructure outsourcing contract over 1 billion euros with IBM.

HEIDELBERG CEMENT

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The cement maker has halted production at a factory in Ukraine as military clashes in the region persist, Mannheimer Morgen reported on Monday.

SAP

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The business software maker on Monday appointed Jonathan Becher as its first chief digital officer and Maggie Chan Jones as chief marketing officer.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The specialist clinic operator's 1.7 billion-euro buyback of almost half of its shares ended last Friday. Results expected this week.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The internet service provider said its nine-month adjusted core profit rose 35 percent as it continued to add subscribers.

WIRECARD AG

Indicated 3 percent higher

Wirecard and Visa Inc. agreed to collaborate on prepaid cards. Under the pact, Wirecard will acquire certain assets of Visa Processing Service in Singapore and all shares in Visa Processing Services (India) Private Limited for $16 million.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 3.3 percent lower

The online pet supply firm on Monday agreed a share sale to fund further expansion as third-quarter sales jumped more than a third to 146.4 million euros.

SIXT

Indicated 3.5 percent higher

The car rental group said nine-month group earnings before taxes rose 14.8 percent to 131.1 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.07 pct, S&P 500 +0.07 pct, Nasdaq -0.37 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei closed 2.18 pct higher on Tuesday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November ZEW economic sentiment and current conditions indices due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen up 0.5 pct, current conditions up 1.8 pct, according to a Reuters analyst poll.

