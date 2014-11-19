UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Nov 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0726 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BMW
Indicated up 0.2 percent
The U.S. auto safety regulator has told Japanese supplier Takata Corp and five automakers to expand nationwide a regional recall of potentially lethal air bags, increasing pressure on the industry to move faster in a growing scandal.
Related News
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Deutsche Bank on Tuesday priced $1.5 billion of bonds that convert into equity, fortifying its leverage ratio.
Europe's banking watchdogs plan to ask critical questions about the business strategies of banks and could tighten capital requirements if the answers are unsatisfactory, German regulators said on Tuesday.
Related news
SAP
Indicated down 0.1 percent
The business software maker will present at the Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference. 1300 EST LINK: www.adr.db.com/dbvic
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated up 0.2 percent
The auto maker's growth in China is expected to slow to around 10 percent this year from 16 percent in 2013 due to a conservative strategy that has limited its production capacity, the head of its Chinese operations said on Tuesday.
Related news
AIRBUS
No indication available for the German-listed shares
European planemaker Airbus aims to deliver the first A350 jetliner to launch customer Qatar Airways by mid-December, the airline said on Tuesday.
Related news
GAGFAH
Indicated up 1.1 percent
The real estate company reported results and said it was on track to meet its earnings guidance through 2017.
Gagfah was expected to report third-quarter EBITDA of 92.3 million euros, FFO 47 mln euros, FFO per share 0.22 euros.
Related news
HUGO BOSS
No opening share price indication
German fashion house Hugo Boss set a goal for sales growth to rise in coming years to the high-single digits and for an increase in its operating margin to 25 percent.
Related news
WIRECARD
Indicated up 2.1 percent
The payment company said Q3 earnings after tax rose to 29 million euros. It also forecast earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the fiscal year 2015 of 205 million euros to 225 million euros.
Related news
INDUS
Indicated up 0.2 percent
Auto and engineering holding company Indus reports nine-month results.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
SKY DEUTSCHLAND - No dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ROCKET INTERNET - UBS starts with "neutral", target price 51 euros
WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE - DZ Bank raises target price to 22.50 euros from 20.00 euros, rating "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.23 pct, S&P 500 +0.51 pct, Nasdaq +0.67 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.32 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Thomas Atkins; editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources