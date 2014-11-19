FRANKFURT Nov 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0726 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated up 0.2 percent

The U.S. auto safety regulator has told Japanese supplier Takata Corp and five automakers to expand nationwide a regional recall of potentially lethal air bags, increasing pressure on the industry to move faster in a growing scandal.

Related News

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Deutsche Bank on Tuesday priced $1.5 billion of bonds that convert into equity, fortifying its leverage ratio.

Europe's banking watchdogs plan to ask critical questions about the business strategies of banks and could tighten capital requirements if the answers are unsatisfactory, German regulators said on Tuesday.

Related news

SAP

Indicated down 0.1 percent

The business software maker will present at the Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference. 1300 EST LINK: www.adr.db.com/dbvic

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated up 0.2 percent

The auto maker's growth in China is expected to slow to around 10 percent this year from 16 percent in 2013 due to a conservative strategy that has limited its production capacity, the head of its Chinese operations said on Tuesday.

Related news

AIRBUS

No indication available for the German-listed shares

European planemaker Airbus aims to deliver the first A350 jetliner to launch customer Qatar Airways by mid-December, the airline said on Tuesday.

Related news

GAGFAH

Indicated up 1.1 percent

The real estate company reported results and said it was on track to meet its earnings guidance through 2017.

Gagfah was expected to report third-quarter EBITDA of 92.3 million euros, FFO 47 mln euros, FFO per share 0.22 euros.

Related news

HUGO BOSS

No opening share price indication

German fashion house Hugo Boss set a goal for sales growth to rise in coming years to the high-single digits and for an increase in its operating margin to 25 percent.

Related news

WIRECARD

Indicated up 2.1 percent

The payment company said Q3 earnings after tax rose to 29 million euros. It also forecast earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the fiscal year 2015 of 205 million euros to 225 million euros.

Related news

INDUS

Indicated up 0.2 percent

Auto and engineering holding company Indus reports nine-month results.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SKY DEUTSCHLAND - No dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ROCKET INTERNET - UBS starts with "neutral", target price 51 euros

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE - DZ Bank raises target price to 22.50 euros from 20.00 euros, rating "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.23 pct, S&P 500 +0.51 pct, Nasdaq +0.67 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.32 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Thomas Atkins; editing by Maria Sheahan)