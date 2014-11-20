FRANKFURT Nov 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated down 0.2 percent

BMW's profit margins in China are narrowing partly due to increased market competition, the German carmaker's China head said on Thursday, but the firm still expects to outpace growth of the wider premium car market.

Separately, BMW said Takata plans to shift production of BMW air bag inflators from Mexico to Germany following investigations by U.S. safety regulators into the quality of manufacturing at the plant.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated down 0.3 percent

The automotive supplier's biggest shareholder Schaeffler is due to report Q3 results.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated up 0.3 percent

Bloomberg cites Deutsche Telekom as saying T-Mobile US could attract suitors again.

SAP

Indicated down 0.4 percent

Shareholders of Concur have approved the planned acquisition of the company by SAP, Concur and SAP said, adding they expect the transaction to be completed on or around Dec. 4.

SIEMENS

Indicated up 0.2 percent

Dresser-Rand shareholder meeting due at 1400 GMT to vote on the proposed takeover by Siemens.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated up 3.1 percent

Germany's biggest steelmaker will resume paying dividends a year earlier than expected as it reported its first net profit in four years and showed confidence that a tough turnaround is already bearing fruit.

Separately, the company's supervisory board will propose to add Jens Tischendorf, the German chief of Swedish activist investment firm Cevian, to the company's supervisory board, the group said on Wednesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated up 0.3 percent

Volkswagen's Audi luxury division will maintain spending on its two key German plants even as it pushes foreign expansion, the brand's top labour representative told Reuters.

AIRBUS

No indication available

European planemaker Airbus has won a crucial order worth roughly $14 billion at list prices from Delta Air Lines for 50 long-haul, wide-bodied jets, three people familiar with the matter said.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated down 0.1 percent

German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 does not rule out a partnership for its fast-growing online video streaming service Maxdome, which competes with Amazon and Netflix in the nascent market, a senior executive at the firm said on Wednesday.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated up 0.1 percent

Sky Deutschland said on Wednesday it had elected Jeremy Darroch, chief executive of British Sky Broadcasting, as the chairman of its supervisory board.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

Dutch telecoms group KPN may sell its 20.5 percent stake in German mobile operator Telefonica Deutschland, but it has not yet decided to do so, the group's chief executive told an investor conference on Wednesday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

WIRECARD - Barclays raises the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight", lifts target price to 40 euros from 30 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.01 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.03 pct at 0554 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October producer prices -0.2 m/m, -1.0 y/y.

Also, German November Markit composite Flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.5 vs 51.4, Services PMI seen at 54.5 vs 54.4.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7976 euro) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Maria Sheahan and Alice Baghdjian)