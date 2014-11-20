BRIEF-Capitol Acquisition to combine with Cision
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
FRANKFURT Nov 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BMW
Indicated down 0.2 percent
BMW's profit margins in China are narrowing partly due to increased market competition, the German carmaker's China head said on Thursday, but the firm still expects to outpace growth of the wider premium car market.
Separately, BMW said Takata plans to shift production of BMW air bag inflators from Mexico to Germany following investigations by U.S. safety regulators into the quality of manufacturing at the plant.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated down 0.3 percent
The automotive supplier's biggest shareholder Schaeffler is due to report Q3 results.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated up 0.3 percent
Bloomberg cites Deutsche Telekom as saying T-Mobile US could attract suitors again.
SAP
Indicated down 0.4 percent
Shareholders of Concur have approved the planned acquisition of the company by SAP, Concur and SAP said, adding they expect the transaction to be completed on or around Dec. 4.
SIEMENS
Indicated up 0.2 percent
Dresser-Rand shareholder meeting due at 1400 GMT to vote on the proposed takeover by Siemens.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated up 3.1 percent
Germany's biggest steelmaker will resume paying dividends a year earlier than expected as it reported its first net profit in four years and showed confidence that a tough turnaround is already bearing fruit.
Separately, the company's supervisory board will propose to add Jens Tischendorf, the German chief of Swedish activist investment firm Cevian, to the company's supervisory board, the group said on Wednesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated up 0.3 percent
Volkswagen's Audi luxury division will maintain spending on its two key German plants even as it pushes foreign expansion, the brand's top labour representative told Reuters.
AIRBUS
No indication available
European planemaker Airbus has won a crucial order worth roughly $14 billion at list prices from Delta Air Lines for 50 long-haul, wide-bodied jets, three people familiar with the matter said.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Indicated down 0.1 percent
German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 does not rule out a partnership for its fast-growing online video streaming service Maxdome, which competes with Amazon and Netflix in the nascent market, a senior executive at the firm said on Wednesday.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated up 0.1 percent
Sky Deutschland said on Wednesday it had elected Jeremy Darroch, chief executive of British Sky Broadcasting, as the chairman of its supervisory board.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
No indication available
Dutch telecoms group KPN may sell its 20.5 percent stake in German mobile operator Telefonica Deutschland, but it has not yet decided to do so, the group's chief executive told an investor conference on Wednesday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
WIRECARD - Barclays raises the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight", lifts target price to 40 euros from 30 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.01 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.03 pct at 0554 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October producer prices -0.2 m/m, -1.0 y/y.
Also, German November Markit composite Flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.5 vs 51.4, Services PMI seen at 54.5 vs 54.4.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7976 euro) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Maria Sheahan and Alice Baghdjian)
