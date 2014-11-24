FRANKFURT Nov 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open up 0.3 percent on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ AG

Allianz's Australian unit was chosen as the preferred buyer for the state-controlled property and casualty company Territory Insurance Office, the company said in a statement on Monday.

CONTINENTAL AG

Auto supplier Continental on Friday said it is reviewing whether to close its factory in Gifhorn, Germany, which makes electric motors and hydraulic braking systems, because of a lack of customer orders.

UTILITIES

Germany is working on a new law to force energy companies to shut down several more coal-fired power plants as it tries to reach ambitious climate goals, a document seen by Reuters showed on Sunday.

MERCK KGAA

Merck and takeover target Sigma-Aldrich withdrew their HSR act notification on Nov. 17 to give the U.S. Federal Trade Commission additional time beyond the 30-day HSR act waiting period to conduct its antitrust review of the planned tie-up.

THYSSENKRUPP

The steel and engineering group would consider a sale of its submarine business under certain conditions, CEO Heinrich Hiesinger told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

VOLKSWAGEN

The auto maker is on track to reach its goal of a pretax profit of 8 percent of sales by 2018, German weekly Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday.

BMW

U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors remains in talks with BMW over possibly collaborating in batteries, charging stations or light-weight components, Tesla's Chief Executive Elon Musk told Der Spiegel. Initial talks were held in June.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Shares indicated +0.5 percent

Germany's largest airline has won a bigger slice of its domestic market over recent months, its chief executive told newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung. He also voiced optimism that the airline can come to an agreement with its pilots in a dispute over retirement benefits.

RTL GROUP

The media group's finance chief Elmar Heggen told weekly Euro am Sonntag that RTL would go the the European Court Of Justice to challenge Hungary's tax on advertising income, which has obliterated earnings at RTL's Hungarian business.

SGL

The materials supplier for carbon fibre reinforced parts in BMW's electric cars is in talks with several other carmakers to supply carbon fibre for a wider range of automotive components, SGL's chief executive told Wirtschaftswoche.

AUTO INDUSTRY

Unlisted Robert Bosch GmbH, one of the world's largest auto parts suppliers, now expects 3-5 percent sales growth this year, having targeting close to 5 percent sales growth in the summer, its CEO Volkmar Denner told weekly Euro am Sonntag, citing a weaker economy.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Will participate in a 141 million euro management buy-out of Huhtamaki Films, a division of Huhtamaki Oyj, by taking a 17 percent stake worth 12.5 million euros in the Finnish maker of films.

SCHALTBAU

Shares indicated down 7.8 percent

Schaltbau cut its earnings outlook for 2014 at the weekend and now sees operating profit at 26.8 million euros this year versus its previous forecast for 31 million euros.

ZALANDO

U.S. clothing retailer Gap and Zalando say to cooperate in Europe whereby Gap will open its own online shop in Europe through Zalando

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BORUSSIA DORTMUND - 0.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

Deutsche Boerse - Citigroup raises to "buy" from "neutral", price trget 65 euros. Shares were indicated to open up 1.7 percent at 0722 GMT.

Deutsche Telekom - Barclays raises rating to "overweight" from "equal weight", share price target to 15 euros from 13 euros

Bilfinger - UBS cuts price taret to 50 euros from 52 euros, rating "neutral"

Henkel - JPMorgan raises price target to 75 euros from 70 euros, rates "underweight"

Sixt SE - DZ Bank raises target price to 34.20 euros from 31.70 euros, rating "buy"

Brenntag - Exane BNP Paribas raises target price to 51 euros from 48 euros, rating "outperform"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.51 pct, S&P 500 +0.52 pct, Nasdaq +0.24 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei closed for a public holiday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business Climate seen at 103.0 vs 103.2, Current Conditions seen at 107.9 vs 108.4, Expectations seen at 98.6 vs 98.3.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Ludwig Burger and Thomas Atkins)