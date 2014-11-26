FRANKFURT Nov 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0718 GMT

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BASF

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Goldman Sachs Group, BASF and two other big platinum and palladium dealers have been sued in the United States in what the plaintiff's law firm called the first nationwide class action over alleged price-fixing of the metals.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Fitch affirms the lender's rating with "A+". The outlook remains negative, the rating agency said.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom said it and France's Orange had entered into preliminary discussions with Britain's BT Group over the Franco-German mobile telecoms joint venture EE Ltd. "It is too early to state whether any transaction may occur," Deutsche Telekom said on Wednesday.

MAN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The truckmaker is not going to be fined in connection with current cartel investigations by the European Commission, daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Tuesday. The group will gain antitrust immunity as it approached authorities in 2010 with information that triggered the investigation, the paper said.

CTS EVENTIM

Indicated unchanged

Q3 results due.

KWS SAAT

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The seed seller's first quarter sales are up 7.8 percent at 105.3 million euros.

ZALANDO

Indicated 2.8 percent higher at brokerage Lang & Schwarz

Europe's largest online fashion retailer Zalando, whose shares have sagged since listing last month, said it was on track to make its first full-year profit after reporting sales growth slowed slightly in the third quarter.

ROCKET INTERNET

Indicated 0.9 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The German e-commerce investor said the valuation of Jumia, in which it holds 28.7 percent, has increased to 445 million euros from 212.5 million euros after a 120 million euro investment round.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.02 pct, S&P 500 -0.12 pct, Nasdaq +0.07 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.14 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October import prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.5 pct m/m, -1.5 y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Harro Ten Wolde)