FRANKFURT Nov 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open up 0.3 percent on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0744 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CAT OIL

Indicated up 4.1 percent

CAT Oil Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to 121 million euros despite rouble devaluation and the company said it expected full-year revenue to come in at the lower end of its forecast range.

INFINEON

Indicated down 1.2 percent

Infineon's fiscal fourth-quarter operating profit rose 27 percent to 188 million euros, below the average of 193 million euros in a Reuters poll but within the range of estimates, on increased demand from its industrial and security customers.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated up 0.2 percent

Gerresheimer wants to strengthen its U.S. business with acquisitions, its chief executive told the Boersen-Zeitung. "I consider a purchase of 200 to 300 million euros to be doable," Uwe Roehrhoff said.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated up 0.1 percent

Fresenius Medical Care said it refinanced its credit facility, raising it by $850 million to a total of $4.4 billion and said it would use it for working capital and general corporate purposes.

ALLIANZ

Indicated flat

Allianz plans to invest 80 to 100 million euros more in its German home market to strengthen its online offering, the head of its German business told the Boersen-Zeitung.

SMA SOLAR, SOLARWORLD

SMA indicated up 0.6 percent

Germany is likely to install about 2.0 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity this year, less than the 2.5 GW planned by the government, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing industry association BSW.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated flat

Lufthansa's supervisory board is set to approve a plan next week for a new budget brand flying both short- and long-haul routes, Handelsblatt reported, saying that CEO Carsten Spohr wanted this. It quoted Thomas Winkelmann, the head of Lufthansa's current budget airline Germanwings, as saying: "This platform must have the prospect of growing."

SIEMENS

Indicated up 0.1 percent

Siemens rival General Electric wants to increase its market share in Germany, as it has done for the last three years, its new Europe chief told the Handelsblatt. Order intake in its industrial businesses in Germany should rise 20 percent this year, the newspaper said, citing industry sources, while revenues in the energy business in Germany have doubled in the past three years.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FRAPORT - Goldman Sachs cuts price target to 56 euros from 59 euros, rating "neutral".

KUKA - Morgan Stanley raises price target to 55.50 euros from 47 euros, rating "equal weight".

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.07 pct, S&P 500 up 0.28 pct, Nasdaq up 0.61 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei closes down 0.78 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November unemployment rate due at 0855 GMT. Seen at 6.7 percent.

German December GfK consumer sentiment due at 1200 GMT. Seen at 8.6 points after 8.5 points in November.

Germany's November harmonised consumer price index due at 1300 GMT. Seen at 0.6 pct m/m, 0.0 pct y/y.

Germany's November non-harmonised consumer price index also due at 1300 GMT. Seen up 0.1 pct m/m, 0.6 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

