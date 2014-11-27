FRANKFURT Nov 27 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open up 0.3 percent on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0744 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
CAT OIL
Indicated up 4.1 percent
CAT Oil Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to 121 million euros
despite rouble devaluation and the company said it expected
full-year revenue to come in at the lower end of its forecast
range.
INFINEON
Indicated down 1.2 percent
Infineon's fiscal fourth-quarter operating profit rose 27
percent to 188 million euros, below the average of 193 million
euros in a Reuters poll but within the range of estimates, on
increased demand from its industrial and security customers.
GERRESHEIMER
Indicated up 0.2 percent
Gerresheimer wants to strengthen its U.S. business with
acquisitions, its chief executive told the Boersen-Zeitung. "I
consider a purchase of 200 to 300 million euros to be doable,"
Uwe Roehrhoff said.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated up 0.1 percent
Fresenius Medical Care said it refinanced its credit
facility, raising it by $850 million to a total of $4.4 billion
and said it would use it for working capital and general
corporate purposes.
ALLIANZ
Indicated flat
Allianz plans to invest 80 to 100 million euros more in its
German home market to strengthen its online offering, the head
of its German business told the Boersen-Zeitung.
SMA SOLAR, SOLARWORLD
SMA indicated up 0.6 percent
Germany is likely to install about 2.0 gigawatts (GW) of
solar capacity this year, less than the 2.5 GW planned by the
government, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing industry
association BSW.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated flat
Lufthansa's supervisory board is set to approve a plan next
week for a new budget brand flying both short- and long-haul
routes, Handelsblatt reported, saying that CEO Carsten Spohr
wanted this. It quoted Thomas Winkelmann, the head of
Lufthansa's current budget airline Germanwings, as saying: "This
platform must have the prospect of growing."
SIEMENS
Indicated up 0.1 percent
Siemens rival General Electric wants to increase its
market share in Germany, as it has done for the last three
years, its new Europe chief told the Handelsblatt. Order intake
in its industrial businesses in Germany should rise 20 percent
this year, the newspaper said, citing industry sources, while
revenues in the energy business in Germany have doubled in the
past three years.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRAPORT - Goldman Sachs cuts price target to 56
euros from 59 euros, rating "neutral".
KUKA - Morgan Stanley raises price target to 55.50
euros from 47 euros, rating "equal weight".
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.07 pct, S&P 500 up 0.28 pct,
Nasdaq up 0.61 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei closes down 0.78 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German November unemployment rate due at 0855 GMT. Seen at
6.7 percent.
German December GfK consumer sentiment due at 1200 GMT. Seen
at 8.6 points after 8.5 points in November.
Germany's November harmonised consumer price index due at
1300 GMT. Seen at 0.6 pct m/m, 0.0 pct y/y.
Germany's November non-harmonised consumer price index also
due at 1300 GMT. Seen up 0.1 pct m/m, 0.6 pct y/y.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Andreas Cremer and Georgina
Prodhan.)