FRANKFURT/BERLIN Nov 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EUROPEAN UNION

The European Commission will tell France, Italy and Belgium on Friday their 2015 budgets risk breaking EU rules, but it will defer decisions on any action until early March.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Hutchison Whampoa, the owner of Britain's fourth largest mobile operator 3 Group, is preparing a bid for EE or O2, the mobile groups already in talks on a deal with BT Group , several sources familiar with the matter said.

E.ON

Indicated unchanged

Germany's top utility is on the brink of a deal to sell its Spanish activities for 2.5 billion euro ($3.12 billion) to Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie Group Ltd and a Kuwaiti state fund, the Wall Street Journal Deutschland reported on Thursday.

Separately, E.ON agreed to sell an 80 percent stake in two wind farms in the United States to Enbridge, Canada's largest pipeline company.

AIRBUS

No indication available in Frankfurt

Airbus Group and Dassault Aviation aim to oversee the complete sale of Airbus's 4.8 billion-euro stake in the French planemaker by the end of next year, two people familiar with the matter said.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

No indication available

The property firm reported a 28 percent increase in funds from operations (FFO) to 40.4 million euros in the first nine months of the year.

Separately, it said it bought a speciality retail centre in Berlin for 30.825 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Morgan Stanley cuts the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight", raises its target price to 61 euros from 58 euros.

LUFTHANSA - UBS raises the stock to "buy" from "neutral", lifts its target price to 15.25 euros from 12 euros.

AURUBIS - Goldman Sachs cuts the stock to "neutral" from "buy", removes it from its pan-European buy list. It lifts its target price to 46 euros from 45 euros.

HHLA - Berenberg starts the stock with "buy" and a 22-euro price target.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Nikkei +1.2 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October retail sales +1.9 pct m/m, +1.7 pct y/y in real terms.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

