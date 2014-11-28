FRANKFURT/BERLIN Nov 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0722 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
EUROPEAN UNION
The European Commission will tell France, Italy and Belgium
on Friday their 2015 budgets risk breaking EU rules, but it will
defer decisions on any action until early March.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Hutchison Whampoa, the owner of Britain's fourth
largest mobile operator 3 Group, is preparing a bid for EE or
O2, the mobile groups already in talks on a deal with BT Group
, several sources familiar with the matter said.
E.ON
Indicated unchanged
Germany's top utility is on the brink of a deal to sell its
Spanish activities for 2.5 billion euro ($3.12 billion) to
Australian infrastructure investor Macquarie Group Ltd
and a Kuwaiti state fund, the Wall Street Journal Deutschland
reported on Thursday.
Separately, E.ON agreed to sell an 80 percent stake in two
wind farms in the United States to Enbridge, Canada's
largest pipeline company.
AIRBUS
No indication available in Frankfurt
Airbus Group and Dassault Aviation aim to
oversee the complete sale of Airbus's 4.8 billion-euro stake in
the French planemaker by the end of next year, two people
familiar with the matter said.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
No indication available
The property firm reported a 28 percent increase in funds
from operations (FFO) to 40.4 million euros in the first nine
months of the year.
Separately, it said it bought a speciality retail centre in
Berlin for 30.825 million euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Morgan Stanley cuts the
stock to "equal weight" from "overweight", raises its target
price to 61 euros from 58 euros.
LUFTHANSA - UBS raises the stock to "buy" from
"neutral", lifts its target price to 15.25 euros from 12 euros.
AURUBIS - Goldman Sachs cuts the stock to
"neutral" from "buy", removes it from its pan-European buy list.
It lifts its target price to 46 euros from 45 euros.
HHLA - Berenberg starts the stock with "buy" and
a 22-euro price target.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving
holiday.
Nikkei +1.2 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German October retail sales +1.9 pct m/m, +1.7 pct y/y in
real terms.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Jonathan Gould)