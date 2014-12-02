FRANKFURT Dec 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0706 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CARMAKERS

BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany's VDA auto industry association publishes November vehicle sales for Europe's largest car market and gives an outlook for 2015.

Separately, the United Auto Workers union said on Monday it will press managers of the Daimler's Mercedes-Benz assembly plant in Alabama to respect the right of workers to discuss organizing a local union while on the factory floor.

Also, Daimler's China chief Hubertus Troska told Stuttgarter Zeitung that he expects Mercedes vehicle sales in China to rise by a double-digit percentage in 2015.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Deutsche Bank is in advanced talks to sell its minority stake in hedge fund firm Arrowgrass Capital Partners to Foundation Capital Partners, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

E.ON

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Moody's has placed E.ON's A3 ratings on review for downgrade following its announcement to split in two, spinning off power plants to focus on renewable energy and power grids.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German exchange operator said it had extended the mandate of executive board member Hauke Stars.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Pilots at Lufthansa are on strike for a second day and expand their walkout to include long-haul and cargo flights.

CANCOM

Indicated unchanged

The company said the supervisory board of Pironet, which it agreed to buy a year ago, and the founder and CEO of Pironet, Felix Hoeger, agreed in principle to revoke his appointment as CEO effective from Dec. 31 on a mutual basis.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 13.2 percent lower

Germany's largest solar company cut its outlook for 2014, citing declining orders in its European distribution business and project delays in Great Britain.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

Fitch Ratings affirmed the telecom operator's BBB rating, with a stable outlook.

MEVIS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

No indication available

The company has raised its 2014 revenue and profit outlook.

UNSCHEDULED INDEX CHANGES AS OF DEC. 4:

MDAX

IN: JUNGHEINRICH

OUT: SKY DEUTSCHLAND

SDAX

IN: VTG

OUT: JUNGHEINRICH

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SIEMENS - Liberum starts the stock with "hold" and a 105 euro price target.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -1.3 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

