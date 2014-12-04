FRANKFURT Dec 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB

The European Central Bank will spell out the scale of economic malaise facing the euro zone after it meets on Thursday under growing pressure to take dramatic action to prevent the bloc going into reverse.

ALLIANZ

Indicated unchanged

Pacific Investment Management Co posted net outflows of $12.59 billion across its open-ended funds in November, down considerably from $48.3 billion of cash withdrawals the previous month, according to Morningstar data on Wednesday.

BASF

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Due to hold press conference ahead of its 150th anniversary.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

Pilots at Lufthansa started their second strike this week on Thursday, grounding about half of scheduled long-haul flights at the German flagship carrier in a drawn-out dispute over an early retirement scheme.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The industrial group reached an agreement with unions over cutbacks at its Acciai Speciali Terni (AST) stainless steel plant in central Italy.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Premium carmaker Audi aims to continue to expand its network of dealerships in Russia despite being hit by the weaker economic outlook and the weak rouble there, Chief Executive Rupert Stadler told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Hochtief's Australian business Leighton won a contract worth more than $150 million to build a glasshouse for growing tomatoes for Sundrop Farms.

MAN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The truck maker will shorten the working hours of 3,500 workers at a plant in Munich, including by halting production for longer over the Christmas holidays than initially planned, Austrian online news portal Nachrichten.at reported.

OSRAM

No indication available

Full annual report due. The company already published Q4 results on Nov. 5.

TUI AG

Indicated 1 percent higher

TUI Travel reported an 11 percent increase in full-year underlying operating profit to 654 million euros ($805 million) on a constant currency basis. That was just above consensus for 640 million euros.

HAWESKO

No indication available

The wine seller's management said on Thursday that a 40-euro-per-share takeover bid by shareholder Detlev Meyer was too low and recommended that investors do not accept the offer.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF DEC. 4:

MDAX

IN: JUNGHEINRICH

OUT: SKY DEUTSCHLAND

SDAX

IN: VTG

OUT: JUNGHEINRICH

INDEX CHANGES AS OF DEC. 22:

SDAX

IN: ZALANDO

OUT: CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BRAAS MONIER - Jefferies starts the stock with a "buy" recommendation and a price target of 19.20 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8127 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)