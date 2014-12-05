BERLIN/FRANKFURT Dec 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

DAIMLER

Indicated up 0.7 pct

November car sales for luxury brand Mercedes-Benz due at 0930 GMT.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated up 0.4 pct

The airline said it expected a rapid return to its normal flight schedule on Friday following a strike by pilots.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated up 0.6 pct

The company keeps investing in steel operations even as it expands into higher-margin businesses such as elevator technology, broadcaster WDR reported on Thursday, citing Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger.

LEONI

Indicated up 0.8 pct

The automotive supplier said on Thursday it had appointed finance chief Dieter Belle as its new chief executive effective from May 7, 2015 through to the end of 2019.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated up 0.9 pct

Germany's second largest airline reported a stable November load factor of 80 pct, while November traffic in terms of passenger kilometres was up 0.5 pct.

WIRECARD

Indicated up 0.7 pct

Wirecard said it acquired South African peer Amara Technology for 29 million euros plus earn-out components of up to 7 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.07 pct, S&P 500 -0.12 pct, Nasdaq -0.11 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.19 pct at 0611 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.5 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jonathan Gould)