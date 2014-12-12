FRANKFURT Dec 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0745 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

OIL PRICES

U.S. crude fell below $60 a barrel on Thursday for the first time in five years, breaking through a key psychological support level that triggered fresh selling as some traders said they saw no reason for a rebound any time soon.

BAYER

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The group now prefers a spin-off of its plastics business to an initial public offering, investor newsletter Platow Brief said, without citing sources.

BMW

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

BMW India has announced a price hike of up to 5 percent across BMW and Mini products.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 2.8 percent lower

Commerzbank's expected settlement with authorities over alleged violations of U.S. sanctions and anti-money laundering laws is likely to exceed $1 billion in penalties, according to a person familiar with the probes.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The automotive supplier won both U.S. and Canadian antitrust approval to buy Veyance Technologies, a U.S.-based maker of industrial hoses and belting, on condition that it sells certain assets, regulators said on Thursday.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

French food group Danone DANO.PA said on Friday that each of its core businesses, including its medical nutrition division, had a role to play in helping the group achieve profitable, sustainable growth.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The group's premium brand Audi plans to launch 10 new models in India next year, the Economic Times reported.

AURUBIS

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Europe's biggest copper smelter said it expects a "significant" rise in operating earnings this fiscal year after posting a 21 percent increase in operating pretax profit for last year.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

China Communications Construction Co Ltd (CCCC) has agreed to buy builder John Holland from Hochtief's Australian business Leighton for A$1.15 billion ($951 million), gaining a foothold in Australia ahead of an anticipated construction flurry.

HUGO BOSS

Down 1.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Private equity firm Permira is cutting its stake in fashion retailer Hugo Boss to about 32 percent from 39 percent by selling more shares on the open market, Hugo Boss said late on Thursday.

CANCOM

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company said Felix Hoeger, the chief executive of recently acquired Pironet, has resigned from the company's executive board, effective Dec. 31.

CAPITAL STAGE

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The company agreed to buy a solar park in France, with a total investment volume of about 70 million euros.

MIFA

Up 2.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The insolvent bicycle maker announced the sale of the company as part of an asset deal.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BASF - Morgan Stanley cuts the stock to "equal-weight", cuts its target price to 82 euros.

TUI AG - Nomura starts the stock with a "buy" rating and a 17.40-euro target price.

CAT OIL - JP Morgan cuts the stock to "neutral" from "overweight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November wholesale price index -0.7 pct M/M, -1.1 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

