ALLIANZ

Allianz, which is integrating its Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty (AGCS) and Fireman's Fund commercial lines businesses in North America, said late on Friday AGCS executive Art Moossmann would take over as head of the combined business from Jan. 1. It added that options for the Fireman's Fund personal insurance business were still being considered.

BAYER

The drugmaker has failed in a last-ditch attempt to block the sale of a cheap generic version of its cancer drug Nexavar in India, after the country's Supreme Court ruled against it on Friday.

COMMERZBANK

The company plans to raise the price of its banking services for corporate customers due to persistent low interest rates, board member Markus Beumer told a newspaper.

DAIMLER

China could overtake Germany and Italy to become the biggest market for Daimler's mini car brand Smart in a few years, Smart chief executive Annette Winkler said on Saturday.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa may soon face competition at its second biggest hub, Munich airport, from low-cost carrier Ryanair, a German magazine reported.

MERCK KGAA

Moody's downgraded the drugs and chemicals company's ratings to Baa1 with a negative outlook, citing effects of the multi billion-euro takeover of Sigma-Aldrich.

Separately, Merck lured in a gigantic 8 billion euro order book for its jumbo hybrid deal on Monday, while leads say it locked in the tightest ever coupon for the asset class, according to IFR.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker's luxury brand Bentley aims to double its annual vehicle sales to 20,000 by the end of the decade, the brand's Chief Executive Wolfgang Duerheimer.

AIRBUS

Airbus said on Friday that the delivery of the first Airbus A350 to Qatar Airways has been rescheduled for December 22.

DUERR

"China remains by far our most important market," Duerr CEO Ralf Dieter told Welt am Sonntag newspaper. "The oft-mentioned slump in growth is no issue for me because I don't see any slowdown."

HOCHTIEF

Moody's said Australian subsidiary Leighton's credit rating would be unaffected by the sale of its unit John Holland.

METRO

German retailers are hoping Christmas shoppers will return to make last-minute purchases after warmer temperatures dampened sales in recent weeks, German retail association HDE said.

TUI AG

TUI is in talks with investors interested in buying its stake in Hapag-Lloyd as an option in its long-planned exit from the German shipping company, TUI's chairman told a newspaper.

MORPHOSYS

The biotech firm said it has received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on its application for orphan status for MOR208 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

NORDEX

The wind turbine maker is mulling paying a dividend for the first time since listing on the stock exchange as part of efforts to create a long-term investor base, its chief financial officer told a German newspaper.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

CEO Thorsten Dirks aims to bring the company's network quality up to the level of competitors Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone over the next two years, he told Handelsblatt newspaper in an article published on Monday.

CAT OIL

CAT oil said it was informed by AB PCO Investment Ltd that the offer document published by Joma Industrial Source Corp for its mandatory takeover offer was allegedly incorrect in two respects.

STABILUS

The automotive supplier reported a full set of annual results and said it would pay out 20-40 percent of its net profit as a dividend from fiscal 2015 onward.

SOLARWORLD

The company plans to expand production by bringing part of a Bosch plant in Arnstadt back on stream and is also cooperating with Qatar Solar Technologies to build a production plant, Solarworld CEO Frank Asbeck told Handelsblatt newspaper.

