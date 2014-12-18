FRANKFURT Dec 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 1.4 pct higher
Pimco posted a record total outflow of $5.8 billion from its
emerging market funds in the first 11 months of 2014, according
to Morningstar data released on Wednesday.
BASF
BASF indicated 1.6 pct higher
The company said it will sell its share in 50-50 joint
venture ELLBA Eastern, Jurong Island, Singapore to Shell
.
SAP
Indicated 1.4 pct higher
U.S. rival Oracle reported a 3.5 percent increase
in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, beating Wall Street's
expectations, as sales at its closely watched cloud services
business rose 45 percent.
AIRBUS
Up 1.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
U.S. civil aircraft sales are expected to rise 6 percent to
$79.76 billion in 2015, down from a growth rate of 8 percent in
2014, the Aerospace Industries Association said on Wednesday.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
KWS SAAT - 3 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
ADIDAS - Goldman cuts to Sell from Neutral
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - Barclays cuts to Equal Weight
from Overweight and raises target price to 17.80 from 16.20 eur
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON - Barclays cuts to Equal
Weight from Overweight
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.7 pct, S&P 500 +2 pct, Nasdaq
+2.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +2.3 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German December Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business Climate
seen at 105.4 vs 104.7, Current Conditions seen at 110.4 vs
110.0, Expectations seen at 100.5 vs 99.7.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Kirsti Knolle)