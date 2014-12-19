FRANKFURT Dec 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Orders of peer Nike Inc rose at its slowest pace in four quarters, indicating weakening demand for the sportswear maker's products in emerging markets and western Europe.

BASF

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

BASF and Russia's Gazprom agreed to cancel a swap of gas sector assets planned for this year, citing a "currently difficult political environment".

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Commerzbank wants to wind down its mortgage unit Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International, previously known as Eurohypo, by 2016, Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Shares in BAIC Motor Corp Ltd, part-owned by Daimler, opened flat at HK$8.90 in their Hong Kong trading debut on Friday, despite concerns a slowdown in China's economy will curb demand for new vehicles next year.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn has said Europe's largest carmaker is on course to meet a goal of cutting costs at its core division by 5 billion euros ($6.14 billion) by 2017, as efficiency-boosting steps are taking hold, a source said.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Salzgitter said its Europipe joint venture had been told by South Stream Transport B.V. to stop production of steel tubes for the South Stream pipeline until Jan. 1, 2015, but Salzgitter said this did not mark the end to the pipeline project.

TALANX

No indication available

Germany's No.3 insurer said on Friday it had bought a majority stake in Chile's insurance group Inversiones Magallanes and that it would submit a public tender offer for all of its shares.

EVOTEC

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The biotech company said it achieved milestones from partnerships with Bayer and Janssen Pharmaceuticals triggering about 8 million euros of revenue that will be recognised in the financial year 2014.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 8.1 percent lower

The company said on Friday its partner Roche has decided to discontinue the Phase III SCarletRoAD trial of gantenerumab in prodromal Alzheimer's Disease patients.

EX-DIVIDEND

KWS SAAT - dividend 3 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.4 pct, S&P 500 +2.4 pct, Nasdaq +2.2 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +2.4 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer sentiment hit its highest level in eight years heading into January as shoppers expect Europe's largest economy to gain momentum, a survey showed on Friday.

German November producer prices were unchanged m/m and down 0.9 percent y/y. Economists had expected a 0.2-percent drop m/m and a -1.1 percent decrease y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (1 US dollar = 0.8142 euro) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Harro ten Wolde)