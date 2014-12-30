UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Dec 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks. Trading in Frankfurt will end early at 1300 GMT ahead of the New Year's holidays.
BASF
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Unit Wintershall has sold a 15 percent stake in the scrapped South Stream pipeline project to Gazprom, BASF said in a statement on Monday evening.
BMW
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Toray Industries will supply carbon fiber to BMW, Nikkei reported.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq flat at Monday's close.
Nikkei -1.6 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources