FRANKFURT Jan 5 The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Allianz subsidiary Pimco said its Total Return Fund had outflows of $19.4 billion in December, up from $9.5 billion withdrawn in November, leaving assets at less than half their 2013 peak level after 20 months of withdrawals.

BAYER

FDA approves Bayer's gadavist (gadobutrol) injection as first magnetic resonance contrast agent for pediatric patients less than 2 years of age, Bayer said.

BMW

German premium carmaker BMW agreed to pay 5.1 billion yuan ($820 million) worth of subsidies to its dealers in China to help cover their losses accrued last year, the country's main car dealer association said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender has seen continued inflows into its German Wealth Management division, growing by 12 percent a year since 2009. This growth rate will likely accelerate, Joachim Haeger, head of Wealth Management Germany, told Euro am Sonntag.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The Frankfurt-based exchange operator said order book turnover on Xetra, Tradegate and Boerse Frankfurt rose 28 percent in 2014 to 108.9 billion euros, while trading volume at Eurex Group fell to 2.1 billion euros, from 2.2 billion euros in 2013.

HENKEL

Wants to further expand in the area of consumer branded goods and hair care, and could consider a large acquisition, the company's chairwoman told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

SIEMENS

German engineering and industrial giant Siemens SIEGn.DE wants to achieve annual savings worth 100 million euros ($120 million) from 2016 onwards by overhauling its corporate travel policy, German weekly magazine Der Spiegel said, without citing sources.

GRENKELEASING AG

New business volume in 2014 grew 14 percent, the company said.

IKB

The supervisory board of IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG named Michael Wiedmann chairman of the board of managing directors, replacing Hans Jörg Schüttler, who has been chairman since November 2008.

PNE WIND

The wind turbine manufacturer wants to return to the TecDAX as soon as possible, CEO Martin Billhardt told German weekly Welt am Sonntag.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BAYER - JP Morgan raises price target to 135 euros from 120 euros, rating overweight

ROCKET INTERNET - JP Morgan raises price target to 53 euros from 49 euros, rating neutral

MORPHOSYS AG - JP Morgan raises price target to 87 euros from 85 euros, rating overweight

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.06 pct, S&P 500 -0.03 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei UP 0.11 pct at 0542 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Preliminary German Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) due at 1300 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m, +0.2 pct y/y.

Preliminary German Consumer Price Index (CPI) due at 1300 GMT. Seen +0.1 pct m/m, +0.3 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

