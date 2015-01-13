FRANKFURT Jan 13 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT. The
following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
Pimco has named Marc Seidner, chief investment officer for
non-traditional strategies, lead portfolio manager of the Pimco
Unconstrained Bond Fund, the firm said in a regulatory
filing on Monday.
DAIMLER
Indicated unchanged
Daimler sees global demand for passenger cars rising around
4 percent in 2015, adding that the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury
cars aims to outgrow the market thanks to continued demand in
China where momentum remains strong.
The group's CEO Dieter Zetsche said on Monday he saw no
signs of a significant slump in sales for Mercedes-Benz luxury
cars in China, even as rival BMW struck a more
cautious tone.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
Moody's changed the outlook to stable from negative on
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA's Ba1 corporate family rating and Ba1-PD
Probability of Default rating. Moody's also affirmed the ratings
of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and of its guaranteed subsidiaries.
The outlook on all ratings is stable.
METRO
Indicated 3 pct higher
Europe's fourth biggest retailer reported sales fell less
than expected in the last three months of 2014 as a recovery at
its wholesale and consumer electronics units gained pace, making
up for weakness at its department stores.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
The cable operator said it had received a request from
activist investor Elliott Management to hold an extraordinary
shareholders' meeting to scrutinise management's conduct during
the takeover by Vodafone.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 2.4 pct higher
Europe's largest sugar producer reported a 84 percent drop
in its third quarter operating profit to 27 million euros ($32
million) on sales of 1.752 billion euros.
ALSTRIA OFFICE
Indicated 1.1 pct higher
Alstria said it signed a lease for its asset Suedlicht in
Munich.
TELE COLUMBUS
The cable company on Monday said it had set the price range
for shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at between 8 and
12 euros ($9 and $14) a share.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
COMMERZBANK - JP Morgan raises to Overweight from
Neutral
OSRAM LICHT - JP Morgan raises to Neutral from
Underweight and raises price target to 32.50 from 31.50 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq
-0.8 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German December wholesale prices were down 2.3 percen year on
year, Germany's Federal Statistics Office reported.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Kirsti Knolle)