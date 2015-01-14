FRANKFURT Jan 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 1.2 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 2.4 percent lower

Low interest rates may lead some banks to take on unwarranted risks and lenders must sharpen their focus on business models and costs in a tough environment, German financial regulator Bafin said on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The carmaker's Porsche division is facing demands by Chinese dealerships for compensation payments for overstocked showrooms, Handelsblatt newspaper reported.

BAYWA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The agricultural products trader's Chief Executive Klaus Josef Lutz told daily Boersen-Zeitung that he was confident the company would pay a higher dividend for 2014 even though earnings were expected to decline.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

TUI AG : JP Morgan resumes coverage with "overweight" rating; price target 17.50 euros

COMMERZBANK : Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral"

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -1.7 pct at Wednesday's close.

