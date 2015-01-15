UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Jan 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The Pimco Total Return Fund, one of the world's largest bond funds, ended December with an increase in U.S. government-related holdings and nearly dumped all its holdings of developed countries' foreign currencies-denominated government bonds.
BEIERSDORF
Indicated 1 percent higher
The maker of Nivea skin cream reported an expected rise in 2014 sales on Thursday and confirmed its full-year profit target.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
An arbitration panel has denied U.S. brokerage firm Oppenheimer & Co's OPY.N attempt to collect more than $30 million from Deutsche Bank AG related to the sale of auction-rate securities that the bank created.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The number of passengers at Frankfurt airport fell 2 percent year-on-year in December, airport operator Fraport said.
KION
No indication available
Kion said two board members would leave the company, allowing it to speed up executive decision making, as the forklift truck maker heads towards a record result for 2014.
EVOTEC
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The biotech company said it reached several small milestones in its TargetAD collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals in 2014.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF JAN. 19
SDAX
IN: HELLA
OUT: CAT OIL
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HANNOVER RE - HSBC cuts the stock to "neutral" from "overweight", raises its target price to 78 euros from 76 euros. Separately, RBC lowers the stock to "underperform" from "sector perform".
SAP - Oppenheimer raises the stock to "outperform"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.9 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German full year GDP due at 0900 GMT. Seen +1.5 pct.
DRUGS DEAL
German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim is considering the sale of its U.S. generics unit Roxane Labs for as much as 2 billion euros, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8512 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources