FRANKFURT/BERLIN Jan 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.7 percent lower

Daimler indicated 1 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.8 percent lower

European Union passenger car registrations rose 5.7 percent in 2014, thanks to rising demand for brands like Dacia, Skoda and Nissan, helping the market return to growth after six consecutive years of declining sales.

Separately, Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn said uncertainty stemming from geopolitical risks was now greater than ever before, making forward business planning almost impossible. He was speaking at a New Year's reception near Freiburg, Germany.

Also, Daimler plans to invest about 2.8 billion euros ($3.26 billion) in its German truck plants through 2020, Boersen-Zeitung reported. Headcount will meanwhile decline slightly at the plants, it said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Deutsche Bank has decided to pull out of the U.S. and euro commercial paper market, citing a lack of economic return, according to an internal memo seen by Thomson Reuters' IFR.

Separately, the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco said on Thursday it reached a settlement worth $459 million with certain banks, including Deutsche Bank, it sued after buying subprime mortgage-backed securities that soured following the housing bust.

AIRLINES

Lufthansa indicated 1.4 percent lower

No indication for Air Berlin available

Security staff at Stuttgart airport went on strike on Friday morning, labour union Verdi said.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The company's Australian business Leighton won a contract for work on the Shatin to Central Link in Hong Kong. Total revenue of the project is A$929 million ($764.6 million), of which Leighton has a 51 percent share.

VTG

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The company's free float declines to 30.54 percent from 47.97 percent following a capital increase, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said late on Thursday. The change will take effect on Jan. 20.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

No indication available

The property company said it increased a corporate bond issued last April by 30 million euros to 130 million euros.

MIFA

Down 62 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The insolvent bicycle maker said its shares would probably be delisted from trading on July 29.

ANALYTS' VIEWS

LUFTHANSA - Credit Suisse cuts the stock to "underperform"

MTU AERO ENGINES - Goldman Sachs removes the stock from its Conviction Buy List, maintains a "buy" rating. It also raises its price target to 96 euros from 90 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.5 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1.4 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries were confirmed as rising by 0.1 percent on the year and also on the month in December, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.8600 euros) ($1 = 1.2151 Australian dollars)