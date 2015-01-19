FRANKFURT Jan 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0658 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The supervisory board plans to extend the contract of the head of the company's China division Hubertus Troska, who is also a board member, the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung said on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The chief executive of Deutsche Bank's retail arm Postbank strongly advocates having Deutsche sell a large portion of Postbank's shares on the stock market rather than to another bank, a German magazine reported on Saturday.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

Cheap oil will reduce costs at HeidelbergCement, a spokesman told Euro am Sonntag magazine. "We will benefit noticeably from the low price of oil in 2015," the spokesman said.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The world's largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens avoids a multibillion-dollar premium on the purchase price for Sigma-Aldrich thanks to a currency hedging, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Monday.

RWE

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

Municipal shareholders urge the utility to keep its dividend stable at 1 euro in 2014 and 2015 after the sale of DEA, German daily Rheinische Post said on Saturday, citing the treasurer of the city of Essen.

The company said in December that it would change its dividend policy from 2015, paving the way for lower payouts.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The group will pay a 20 million euro compensation to Deutsche Bahn for unlawful agreements with other companies relating to the sale of elevators and escalators, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Monday.

SYMRISE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The scents and flavourings group is open to new acquisitions as it finalises the integration of Diana Group, the French food ingredients maker it purchased in 2014, Chief Executive Heinz-Juergen Bertram was quoted as saying in German weekly Euro am Sonntag.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The ATM maker reported a Q1 net profit of 25 million euros on sales of 640 million euros and maintained its forecast for the full year.

HELLA

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The manufacturer of auto headlights and electronics enters the small-caps index SDax, replacing CAT oil.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

CEO Wolfgang Egger is looking at properties in Spain with potential to recover from the financial crisis, and is considering more purchases in the UK, according to an interview in Welt am Sonntag.

WINCOR NIXDORF - 1.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1.4 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct at Monday's close.

No economic data scheduled.

