FRANKFURT Jan 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EUROPE-GREECE

Europe showed a willingness on Monday to give Athens more time to pay its debts, but said it would not yield to a new Greek government's demands for debt forgiveness, warning that the country's economic problems had not disappeared.

SIEMENS

Indicated 3 percent lower

Q1 net profit came to 1.1 billion euros ($1.24 billion), compared with consensus for 1.27 billion. Siemens reiterated its full-year guidance. The engineering group also holds its annual shareholder meeting.

Late on Monday, Siemens announced a major reshuffle of its management board, appointing a new team to run its healthcare business and saying the chief of its struggling power and gas unit would leave this week.

K+S

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The company's finance chief Burkhard Lohr said analyst estimates for a 20 percent boost to earnings from the weak euro are too bullish, according to Handelsblatt newspaper.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Shareholder Cevian believes that "much potential can be lifted (at ThyssenKrupp) with the right decisions", Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Cevian's Germany chief Jens Tischendorf as saying.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Volkswagen has promised to continue to set sensible sales targets for its car dealers in China to ensure a financially healthy distribution network in a slowing market.

SYMRISE

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The scents and flavourings group reached its 2014 targets, daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said, citing CEO Heinz-Juergen Bertram.

DMG MORI SEIKI

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Japanese DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd's stake in the German DMG Mori Seiki has risen above 25 percent to 26.50 percent. The Japanese firm has made a takeover offer for Germany's DMG.

GAGFAH

No indication available

Gagfah's shares are to be replaced on the MDAX index by the tendered share class of Gagfah due to the tender offer by Deutsche Annington, effective Jan. 29, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.

SARTORIUS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The lab equipment maker posted 2014 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 15.1 percent at 186.8 million euros. Poll:

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 6.3 percent lower

Germany's biggest solar company raised the number of jobs it plans to cut to about 1,600, or roughly one-third of its workforce, and said it would probably not return to profit this year as European demand slides further.

COMDIRECT

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The online bank posted a 2014 pre-tax profit of 82.6 million euros and proposed a dividend of 0.40 euro per share.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SIEMENS - 3.3 eur/shr gross dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BMW - Goldman Sachs cuts to Sell from Neutral and raises price target to 92 from 91 euros

DAIMLER - Goldman Sachs removes from conviction buy list

DAIMLER - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to Neutral from Outperform and raises price target by 8 pct to 86 euros

ALLIANZ - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"

K+S - UBS raises to "neutral" from "sell", raises its price target to 28 euros from 22 euros.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - HSBC raises to "overweight" from "neutral", raises its price target to 46.7 euros from 40 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.03 pct, S&P 500 +0.26 pct, Nasdaq +0.29 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +1.7 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Kirsti Knolle)