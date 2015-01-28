FRANKFURT Jan 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0652 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Commerzbank's Polish unit mBank and BCP Millennium's Bank Millennium may offer clients with Swiss franc mortgages a transfer of their loan to a new apartment, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

The group reported a fourth-quarter operating profit which was slightly below average expectations. Germany's second-largest business software maker said fourth-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), excluding special items rose 1 percent to 71.4 million euros ($81.19 million).

QIAGEN

Indicated 1 percent higher

Q4 results due after market close. Adjusted EBIT seen down 7 percent at 98.7 million euros.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

Vossloh's biggest shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele will bid 48.50 euros ($55) per share for the German rail technology provider, his investment vehicle KB Holding said late on Tuesday. KB Holding previously said the takeover offer would likely be 48-49 euros per share.

EX-DIVIDEND

SIEMENS - 3.30 euros/shr gross dividend

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SIEMENS - Barclays cuts to "underweight" from "equal weight" and cuts price target to 90 eur from 95 eur

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - Credit Suisse cuts to "neutral" from "outperform". Citigroup cuts to "sell" from "neutral" and raises target price to 37.5 eur from 33 eur

MTU AERO ENGINES - UBS raises to "neutral" from "sell", raises price target to 83 eur from 67 eur

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.7 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq -1.9 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.15 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February GfK consumer sentiment at 9.3 pts vs 9.0 pts in January.

German December import prices -1.7 pct m/m, -3.7 pct y/y.

