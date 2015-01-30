UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Jan 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
German regulator BaFin is reviewing whether Germany's largest lender should have pre-released fourth quarter results, because profits deviated significantly from analyst estimates, Handelsblatt said, citing the regulator.
E.ON
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company has filed a complaint with Germany's Constitutional Court, rejecting a 2014 law that banned transporting re-processed nuclear waste to a central storage site at Gorleben and stipulating it be stored at sites near nuclear reactors instead, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing company sources.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 2.5 percent lower
The final price guidance for the placement of Aareal Bank shares by major shareholder Aareal Holding Verwaltungsgesellschaft is seen at 31.50 euros ($36) apiece, a person familiar with the process said on Friday.
AIRBUS
No indication
Airbus Group will have to pay penalties to European governments for the latest delays and technical problems with its A400M military transporter, its chief executive said on Thursday.
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
Germany's largest solar company expects an operating loss of up to 60 million euros this year, the third consecutive annual loss as the group grapples with an industry-wide supply glut.
DEUTSCHE OFFICE
Trading 3.1 percent higher in Frankfurt
The group posted 2014 funds from operations (FFO) of approximately 47 million euros ($53 million) on revenue of 108 million euros on Thursday.
HAWESKO
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Shareholder Detlev Meyer's takeover offer for the wine seller ends.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
THYSSENKRUPP - 0.11 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.31 pct, S&P 500 +0.95 pct, Nasdaq +0.98 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.39 pct at Friday's close.
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
FY results due.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German retail sales posted their biggest yearly increase in 2.5 years in December, climbing by 4.0 percent, Germany's Federal Statistics office said on Friday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)
