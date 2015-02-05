UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Feb 5 Germany's DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent down on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ECB
The European Central Bank abruptly cancelled its acceptance of Greek bonds in return for funding on Wednesday, shifting the burden onto Athens' central bank to finance its lenders and isolating Greece unless it strikes a new reform deal.
The president of Germany's Bundesbank Jens Weidmann called for a tough stance of the ECB in awarding emergency liquidity assistance (ELA). "I feel that we should apply strict standards regarding ELA," Weidmann told business daily Boersen-Zeitung. "Governments and parliaments have to decide whether and how banks should be kept afloat."
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Daimler's fourth-quarter operating profit rose 10 percent as new model launches and rising demand in the United States and China helped the German premium carmaker to raise sales and profit margins at its Mercedes-Benz division.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
BT said on Thursday it had agreed to buy mobile operator EE for 12.5 billion pounds ($19 billion), and would raise 1 billion pounds through a placing of new shares to fund the deal.
The group, the country's biggest fixed-line telecoms provider, had spent the last few weeks in exclusive talks with the owners of EE, Orange and Deutsche Telekom, about a deal.
K+S
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Russian tycoon Andrei Melnichenko's EuroChem has cut its holdings in de German potash and salt supplier to below 5 percent, K+S said in a statement. EuroChem had build up a stake of more than 15 percent years ago, which at the time sparked takeover speculation.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The German reinsurer raised its dividend for 2014 by more than expected to 7.75 euros ($9) per share from 7.25 euros, after posting full year net profit in line with expectations in a difficult reinsurance market.
RWE
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Claims in a dispute between the German utility and Russian energy firm Sintez now total 875 million euros, including interest, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing sources. The first hearing in the case is due to take place on Feb 12.
HAMBORNER REIT
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
The real estate company said funds from operations (FFO) rose 3.2 percent in 2014 and it planned to pay a dividend of 0.40 euros a share.
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The provider of eHealth solutions said it expects 2015 revenue to rise to between 545-555 million after 515 million in 2014 and EBITDA to climb to 115-125 million after 98 million in 2014, as it reported fourth-quarter results.
CANCOM
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
The group posted 2014 preliminary adjusted EBITDA of 54.5 million euros on revenue of 828.9 million euros.
HHLA
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The port logistics company reported full year EBIT of 169 million euros on sales of 1.2 billion euros.
FERRATUM
The mobile consumer loans firm set the offer price at 17 euros per share for its listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
OSRAM LICHT - UBS cuts to "sell" from "neutral" and raises target price to 33 from 29 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.04 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -1 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German December industrial orders rose 4.2 pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8735 euros) ($1 = 0.6583 pounds)
(Reporting by Harro Ten Wolde and Kirsti Knolle)
