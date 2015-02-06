FRANKFURT Jan 6 Germany's DAX top-30 index
looked set to open down 0.1 percent on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0740 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated flat
Morningstar said estimated the net outflow for the Pimco
Total Return fund for January was $12.5 billion, or 9 percent of
December-ending assets of $143.4 billion.
BILFINGER
Indicated down 0.7 percent
The struggling German construction and services group has
picked Per Utnegaard to become chief executive of the group,
newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing unidentified
sector sources.
FERRATUM
No indication available
The mobile consumer loans firm's shares are expected to
start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The offer price
is set at 17 euros a share.
ROCKET INTERNET
No indication available
Ecommerce investor and operating company Rocket Internet
paid 496 million euros to acquire a 30 percent stake in Delivery
Hero, a food takeaway rival of Rocket's own Foodpanda delivery
service.
Rocket Internet invests 100 million euros in HelloFresh,
giving it a majority stake.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated up 0.5 percent
January load factor 78.3 percent, down 0.9 percentage
points.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
AAREAL BANK - HSBC raises price target to 40 euros
from 39 euros, rating 'overweight'
MUNICH RE - S&P Capital IQ raises price target to
190 euros from 170 euros, cuts rating to 'hold' from 'buy'
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK AG - S&P Capital cuts to 'hold'
from 'buy', price target 2.15 euros
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - S&P Capital raises price
target to 18 euros from 14 euros, rating 'buy'
OSRAM LICHT AG - Canaccord Genuity raises price
target to 40 euros from 30 euros, rating 'hold'
OSRAM LICHT AG - Commerzbank raises price target
to 50 euros from 48 euros
RATIONAL AG - HSBC raises price target to 320
euros from 258 euros, rating 'neutral'
THYSSENKRUPP AG - UBS adds stock to European
metals and mining 'least preferred' list
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - HSBC raises price target to 78
euros from 72 euros, rating 'overweight'
SALZGITTER - DZ Bank cuts price target to 21 euros
from 24 euros
DAIMLER AG - S&P Capital IQ raises target price
to 92 euros from 77 euros, rating 'buy'
FRESENIUS SE - Jefferies cuts to 'hold' from
'buy', cuts price target to 44 euros
GEA - Jefferies raises price target to 48 euros
from 42 euros, rating 'buy'
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES - Berenberg raises price
target to 15.50 euros from 14.50 euros, rating 'buy'
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 1.20 pct, S&P 500 1.03 pct,
Nasdaq 1.03 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei up 0.82 pct at 0614 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German December industrial output +0.1 pct month/month
versus revised +0.1 pct month/month in November, compared to
Reuters December forecast for + 0.4 pct m/m.
