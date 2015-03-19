FRANKFURT, March 19 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0704 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Allianz SE struck a deal with Goldman Sachs to help the German company hedge part of its stake in China Pacific Insurance Group (CPIC) and lock in profits from two rounds of investments that Allianz made in China's third-largest insurer.

BMW

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Full-year analyst conference due. The company already published full 2014 results and held a news conference on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

French media group Lagardere said it is selling 2.84 million Telekom shares for 45 million euros ($48.47 million), with the sale taking effect in June 2016. It has owned the shares since it sold Club Internet to T-Online International in early 2000.

Separately, T-Mobile US Inc rolled out cellular and data plans for business customers, taking aim at a lucrative market segment long dominated by larger rivals AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The company aims for significant improvements in sales, operating income and adjusted net profit this year thanks to strong demand in its core markets, the weaker oil price and euro, and efficiency measures.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The German chemicals group unveiled more cutbacks on Thursday, shedding about 140 jobs in rubber production, as it grapples with harsh competition and said finding a strategic partner would likely take until the second half of the year.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Lufthansa pilots on Wednesday announced a third consecutive day of strikes this week, forcing hundreds of flight cancellations and ramping up pressure on management in a long-running row over early retirement benefits.

The union already staged a strike on short and medium-haul flights on Wednesday and plans a long-haul strike on Thursday.

Separately, Lufthansa Cargo is due to hold its annual press conference.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The group's CEO Joe Kaeser scheduled to present at the Bank of America Merill Lynch Global Industrials & EU Autos Conference in London.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Deutsche Euroshop raised its dividend to 1.30 euros per share for 2014 from 1.25 euros previously after earnings beat forecasts, and it predicted further slight improvement on Wednesday for earnings this year and next.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.2 percent power

The Airport operator warned geopolitical events and further strikes at its main customer Lufthansa could weigh on passenger figures at Frankfurt in 2015.

KION

No indication available

The German forklift truckmaker said it would raise its dividend by 57 percent, adding it expected higher revenues, operating earnings and order intake on the back of strong demand in Europe and China.

KRONES

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The German beverage filling and packaging technology firm expects its operating margin and sales to rise this year, it said on Thursday, adding it would propose a dividend of 1.25 euros per share for 2014.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Final 2014 results due. Last month it reported a 76 percent jump in fourth-quarter orders at its problem-hit defence division, beating expectations.

DELTICOM

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The German online tyre retailer said 2014 net profit was at 2.9 million euros.

DEUTZ

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German heavy engine maker posted 2014 operating profit before one-offs at 31.7 million euros.

RATIONAL

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The German maker of appliances for commercial kitchens will report fourth-quarter results. EBIT is seen up 3.3 percent.

WILEX

No indication available

The group plans a rights issue using authorised capital supported by main shareholder Dievini.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

AURUBIS - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - dividend 0.40 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

