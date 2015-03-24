UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, March 24 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0726 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated unchanged
Commerzbank indicated up 0.2 pct
The head of German financial watchdog BaFin has called for the financial industry and particularly the country's savings banks to step up cost cuts in the low interest rate environment, Handelsblatt reported.
RWE
Indicated down 0.1 pct
A court in Essen, Germany is expected to rule on whether it will allow a claim for damages to proceed that Russia's Sintez filed against RWE for its decision in 2008 to drop plans to buy Russian power generator TGK-2 jointly with Sintez.
FUCHS PETROLUB
Indicated down 1.5 pct
The lubricants maker publishes full 2014 results.
EVOTEC
Indicated down 1.9 pct
Posts 2014 net loss of 7.0 million euros ($7.66 million), mainly due to impairment of DiaPep277.
LPKF
Indicated down 4.1 pct
Halves dividend as 2014 results slump.
BASLER AG
Indicated down 0.4 pct
To propose 0.70 euros/share dividend, says expects 2015 sales of 81-84 million euros.
BIOTEST
Indicated up 0.1 pct
Full 2014 results and press conference due. The biotech firm published preliminary figures on Feb. 13.
HORNBACH
Indicated up 0.3 pct
Hornbach Holding 2014/2015 sales rise 6.0 percent to 3.57 billion euros.
NEXUS AG
Indicated unchanged
Posts 2014 results.
VISCOM AG
No indication available
Posts 2014 results.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG - 2 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LANXESS AG - Citigroup raises trget to 60 euros from 45 euros, rating 'buy'
E.ON - HSBC raises target price to 15 euros from 14 euros, rating 'hold'
K+S - Berenberg Bank raises target price to 21 euros from 20 euros, rating 'sell'
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.6 pct, S&P 500 down 0.17 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei down 0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March Markit flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.5 points, services PMI at 55.0 points.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.