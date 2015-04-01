UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 1 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.7 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
The Luxembourg arm of Germany's Commerzbank is closing the accounts of 400 customers suspected of tax evasion after prosecutors launched an investigation into Germany's second biggest bank last month, media reported.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.6 pct lower
Union Verdi has called on workers at Deutsche Post to stage strikes from Wednesday.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
The German pilot who crashed a plane in the French Alps last week, killing 150 people, told officials at a Lufthansa training school in 2009 that he had gone through a period of severe depression, the airline said on Tuesday.
JENOPTIK
Indicated 2.1 pct lower
ECE Industriebeteiligungen completed the sale of 6 million ordinary bearer shares, or about 10.48 percent of Jenoptik's share capital, in a private placement.
CAPITAL STAGE
Indicated 1.2 pct higher
The company said it would pay a tax-free dividend of 0.15 euros per share for 2014, adding it expects sales to grow by about 35 percent this year to more than 105 million euros ($113.25 million).
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DAIMLER - 2.45 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BEIERSDORF - dividend 0.70 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei 0.9 pct lower at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen unchanged at 52.4 points.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9271 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.