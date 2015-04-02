UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 2 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
IRAN NUCLEAR TALKS
Major powers and Iran negotiated into the early hours of Thursday on Tehran's nuclear programme two days past their deadline, with diplomats saying prospects for a preliminary agreement were finely balanced between success and collapse.
AUTOS
BMW indicated unchanged
Daimler indicated 2.2 pct lower
Volkswagen indicated unchanged
Carmakers reported March sales in the United States. Deliveries at Volkswagen were down 18 percent and at its premium brand Audi up 20 percent. Sales at BMW rose 6.9 percent and at Mercedes 9.3 percent.
Porsche's new Macan SUV could become the brand's top-selling model in the United States this year, sales chief Bernhard Maier told Reuters.
German new car registrations for March expected.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
The company on Wednesday reported average daily volume of 9.6 million contracts at Eurex Group in March.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
The mail carrier is facing a second day of strikes by its workers in a dispute over management plans to subject staff to lower pay deals.
UTILITIES
E.ON indicated unchanged
RWE indicated 0.1 pct lower
EU state aid regulators will investigate whether European governments are paying illegal subsidies to utilities for holding power generation in reserve, EU officials said on Wednesday.
JENOPTIK
Indicated 1 pct higher
The company plans a restructuring that may include shutting its laser division, Ostthueringer Zeitung reported. According to the paper, a spokeswoman confirmed there were plans to develop the company's structure but declined to provide details.
GRENKELEASING
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
The company said its new business rose 15.3 percent to 304.8 million euros in the first quarter.
EX-DIVIDEND
DAIMLER - dividend 2.45 euros/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LANXESS - SocGen starts the stock with a "sell" rating and a 44-euro target price.
LUFTHANSA - Barclays cuts the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight", cuts its target price to 13.80 euros from 18 euros.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - UBS raises its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "sell", lifts its price target to 45 euros from 33 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.44 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.42 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.5 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.