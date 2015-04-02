BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 2 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

IRAN NUCLEAR TALKS

Major powers and Iran negotiated into the early hours of Thursday on Tehran's nuclear programme two days past their deadline, with diplomats saying prospects for a preliminary agreement were finely balanced between success and collapse.

AUTOS

BMW indicated unchanged

Daimler indicated 2.2 pct lower

Volkswagen indicated unchanged

Carmakers reported March sales in the United States. Deliveries at Volkswagen were down 18 percent and at its premium brand Audi up 20 percent. Sales at BMW rose 6.9 percent and at Mercedes 9.3 percent.

Porsche's new Macan SUV could become the brand's top-selling model in the United States this year, sales chief Bernhard Maier told Reuters.

German new car registrations for March expected.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

The company on Wednesday reported average daily volume of 9.6 million contracts at Eurex Group in March.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

The mail carrier is facing a second day of strikes by its workers in a dispute over management plans to subject staff to lower pay deals.

UTILITIES

E.ON indicated unchanged

RWE indicated 0.1 pct lower

EU state aid regulators will investigate whether European governments are paying illegal subsidies to utilities for holding power generation in reserve, EU officials said on Wednesday.

JENOPTIK

Indicated 1 pct higher

The company plans a restructuring that may include shutting its laser division, Ostthueringer Zeitung reported. According to the paper, a spokeswoman confirmed there were plans to develop the company's structure but declined to provide details.

GRENKELEASING

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

The company said its new business rose 15.3 percent to 304.8 million euros in the first quarter.

EX-DIVIDEND

DAIMLER - dividend 2.45 euros/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LANXESS - SocGen starts the stock with a "sell" rating and a 44-euro target price.

LUFTHANSA - Barclays cuts the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight", cuts its target price to 13.80 euros from 18 euros.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - UBS raises its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "sell", lifts its price target to 45 euros from 33 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.44 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.42 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.5 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

