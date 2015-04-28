FRANKFURT, April 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Unchanged in early Frankfurt trade

Commerzbank on Monday launched a surprise capital increase, seeking to raise 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) to improve its regulatory strength measures in response to investor concerns after the bank paid a heavy fine in March.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the books were covered late on Monday.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The automaker said first-quarter operating profit surged 41 percent on effects of new model launches and record sales of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated unchanged

A radical plan for Deutsche Bank to become a pure investment bank and corporate lender was dropped after stress tests demanded by the European Central Bank concluded the model would not withstand a severe financial crisis, sources said.

Separately, co-CEO Juergen Fitschen will stand trial on Tuesday in Munich over allegations that he and other former executives worked to precipitate the collapse of the Kirch media empire in order to generate bountiful advisory fees to restructure the group.

E.ON

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Germany's top utility named company veteran and current finance chief Klaus Schaefer on Monday as future chief executive of Uniper, the group of assets it plans to spin off in response to a structural crisis in the energy sector.

VOLKSWAGEN, MAN

VW indicated 0.4 percent higher

MAN indicated 0.3 percent lower

MAN SE, owned by Volkswagen, said on Tuesday its first-quarter operating profit fell 50 percent as a recovery in Europa was not enough to offset an ongoing decline in Brazil.

DMG MORI SEIKI

Indicated unchanged

DMG Mori Seiki AG, the German machine-tool maker in which Japan's DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd recently acquired a majority stake, posted an 8 percent gain in quarterly net income but order intake slipped as some customers postponed orders.

CELESIO

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The German drugs distributor said on Monday it would put its businesses in Brazil up for sale to allow it to focus on Europe.

FIELMANN

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The glasses retailer said it saw 2015 earnings rising after it reported an increase in first-quarter pretax profit to 62.8 million euros from 58.9 million a year earlier.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

MTU Aero Engines reported a surge in first quarter profits and sales, helped by the strong U.S. dollar and growth at its maintenance business.

AIXTRON

Indicated 2.8 percent higher

Aixtron reported a smaller than expected operating loss thanks to more of its customers, makers of light emitting diodes (LED), ordering its tools after holding back for months, while cost cuts started to pay off.

DRILLISCH, UNITED INTERNET

Drillisch indicated 0.3 percent higher

United Internet indicated 0.1 percent higher

United Internet said it agreed to buy 9.1 percent of shares in Drillisch, which will raise its holding in the mobile telephone company to 20.7 percent. It said it had no plans to further increase its stake above 30 percent.

WIRECARD

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

The company reported a 31 percent rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 46 million euros and confirmed its 2015 outlook for EBITDA of between 210 million euros and 230 million.

COMDIRECT

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The Commerzbank unit reported a first-quarter profit of 98.1 million euros and said it would pay a dividend of 0.40 euros per share.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

COMMERZBANK - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"

LUFTHANSA - SocGen starts with "hold" rating and 13.50 euro price target

AAREAL BANK - HSBC revises to "hold" from "overweight", revises price target to 43 euros from 45 euros

