Frankfurt, June 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

E.ON, RWE

E.ON Indicated 1.6 percent higher

RWE indicated 1.9 percent higher

German broadcaster ARD reports that a disputed levy on coal-fired power plants is no longer being discussed, adding plants with a combined capacity of 2.7 gigawatts are to be transferred into a capacity reserve while the utilities affected are to be reimbursed financially.

Separately, Moody's changed RWE's outlook to "negative".

ADIDAS

Indicated unchanged

The sporting goods maker is due to hold an investor relations event at its headquarters in Herzogenaurach.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Deutsche Oppenheim Family Office, owned by the DB Capital Markets subsidiary, lost two executives amid a management dispute, Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing a spokesman.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

The flight attendants' union UFO has accepted an offer by the airline for talks on Wednesday to try to resolve a dispute over pay and pensions, the union's chief said.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 2.5 percent lower

The property firm said on Tuesday it will use a share sale to partially fund the purchase of about 3,500 apartments.

CONSTANTIN MEDIEN

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Dieter Hahn, the company's supervisory board chairman, is involved with the investment consortium looking to buy a controlling stake in Formula One, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

GLOBAL PVQ SE

No indication available

The company said on Wednesday claims filed after a July 3 deadline in insolvency proceedings will have no effect on the final schedule.

FIRSTEXTILE AG

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The company said on Tuesday its finance chief will quit as of June 30 and appointed an interim successor.

PNE WIND AG

No indication available

There will be no legal investigation of the wind farm developer's lawyer for lack of initial suspicion, the company said on Tuesday, citing prosecutors.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

LEG IMMOBILIEN - 1.96 eur/shr dividend proposed

SIXT - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

GFT TECHNOLOGIES - 0.25 eur/shr

CAPITAL STAGE - 0.15 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT - Bankhaus Lampe raises to "buy" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.13 pct, S&P 500 +0.06 pct, Nasdaq +0.12 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.28 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Munich-based Ifo think tank to publish June business climate index, business climate seen at 108.1, down from 108.5 in May, expectations seen at 102.5, down from 103.0 in May.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

